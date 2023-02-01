Read full article on original website
Animal Cruelty charges send Enterprise man to jail, EPD
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Enterprise man was arrested after police say he didn’t properly care for his dogs. According to Captain Billy Haglund with the Enterprise Police Department, in December, an officer began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of Pittman street in Enterprise after discovering two dogs with a lack of food, water, and shelter.
Mother of Sincere Tyson wants the three suspects to be held accountable
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three people are officially charged by a grand jury for the murder of Sincere Tyson. Tyson’s mother Lerwanna McClinden is speaking out as she just wants accountability for the people accused of killing her son. Sincere Tyson was shot and killed while sleeping in...
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
Trial pushed back for brothers in Enterprise murder-for-hire case
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The trial for two brothers accused of killing a fourth-grade teacher in a murder-for-hire plot has been continued until mid-spring. According to court records, Darin Starr, who is charged with Racketeering-Murder, requested more time to prepare for his and his brother’s trial, which is expected to last around two weeks.
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
Dothan Schools announce Teachers of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools have announced their 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year nominees. The winners will represent Dothan City Schools District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program. The nominees for this year are:. Early Education:. Dothan City...
17th annual Florala Cancer Freeze event to be held Saturday
FLORALA, Ala. (WDHN)—Saturday morning with temperatures possibly in the 30s or low 40s in Florala. The 17th annual. “Cancer Freeze Fundraiser” is expected to bring in around 50-thousand dollars. That money will be distributed to nine cancer patients within a 60-mile radius of Florala. The funds help families...
ATRIP funds for 2022 Coffee Co. road repaving
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The state’s 2019 passage of an additional gas tax is transporting some of the worst roads up to standard. Last year, county road 147 was one of several Coffee County roads to be repaved with nearly. $1,700,000 in Rebuild Alabama funding. Several years ago, the...
Community set to discuss community issues at town hall meeting Saturday
Dothan will be holding a community town hall meeting tomorrow morning in a unique location. It will take place at the Parks Chapel AME church. At the meeting, four topics will be addressed: the state of the city, community, school and church. City officials, law enforcement, school officials and community...
Will the 55-year-old Enterprise City Hall be renovated
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Hall has not been upgraded since it was built 55 years ago, but later this month the city council will open contractor bids to give the building a “makeover”. WDHN news spoke to the Enterprise city engineer and public works director to...
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
Dale County’s Christian Ross signs with Memphis football
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County Warrior is now officially a Memphis Tiger. Christian Ross put the pen on the dotted line in front of all his family and friends. Ross will join the Tiger football team in the summer but says the coaches have already sent him two workout plans to get ready for his freshman season.
Hartford holding 45th Winston Howell Race
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN) — This year, the 45th annual Winston Howell Race in Hartford on March 4 will go to benefit two staples in the town. The well-known Wiregrass race will benefit Geneva County High School Future Business Leaders of America and the McGregor-McKinney Public Library. Registration for the...
New grant offers help for potentially dangerous properties in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Enterprise is seeking ruined or abandoned property to demolish as part of a grant program. In an effort to help reduce safety and health hazards within the community, the City of Enterprise is requesting that property owners submit applications for structures or properties to be cleared.
Geneva EV charging station helping with downtown commerce
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Recently, the city of Geneva installed its first electric charger and there’s talk of more to come. Officials in the City of Two Rivers say its installation has placed them on a national map that informs travelers of charger locations. With the EV charging station, Mayor...
Samson’s Logan Smith signs with Huntingdon
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Samson High School’s Logan Smith will play football at Huntingdon College. He gives God all the glory, and thanks his parents, coaches, and adversity at Samson for helping prepare him for college ball. Smith says signing feels surreal as he never thought he would...
New Latin-inspired restaurant coming to Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Look out Dothan! By the end of February, the circle city will see a vibrant new restaurant with food that will give the whole family something to taco-bout!. P.S. Taco, franchised by local sisters Megan Elmore and Whitney Black, serves a mix of classic Latin-inspired...
Dropping it low tonight!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a chilly one with most folks parking it between 30 and 35 degrees tonight. Protect the delicate plants especially if they are already budding!. Saturday will be full of sunshine and climb up to the upper 50s. We’ll still be a little...
Showers continue tonight and tomorrow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be rainy with winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph at times. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s. Friday starts off wet, but the rain should move out around or before noon. Sunshine will likely return in the afternoon with highs only in the upper 50s. Winds will still be a bit breezy with gusts around 25 mph.
