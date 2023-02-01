ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Jim Butler Auto Group’s 'Good Taste' Campaign a success

ST. LOUIS — In an effort to give back to the community and combat food insecurity, Jim Butler Auto Group celebrates Successful ‘Good Taste’ fundraiser. During the months of November & December the Powerhouse automotive dealer set a goal of raising $100,000.00 and collecting 4,500 pounds of food for Operation Food Search and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Where to celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — While it may not be an official holiday, many will be celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 4. Many local shops are celebrating the morning rush with special deals and events! Roll out of bed, wear your pajamas and enjoy a morning filled with ice cream.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Howdy Stranger Studio

ST. LOUIS — Howdy Stranger Studio is a greeting card company with punny, minimalistic, and colorful designs with a card for every occasion. Friday morning, owner and designer Zoe Schaeffer, joined Mary in studio to share her story and collection of cards. You can learn further information about her...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Career Central: St. Louis Health Department hosts 2 virtual job fairs

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two virtual job fairs with SLATE Missouri Job Center. There's another Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. These informational sessions will discuss job opportunities with the Department of Health, how to apply, and opportunities for career assistance and training through SLATE.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Mary and Dusty chat Groundhog Day

ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, 93.7 the Bull’s Dusty joined Mary in studio to chat about Groundhog Day. The two shared a laugh going through some of the most unique holidays in February. Take a listen!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Clementine's celebrates Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in style

ST. LOUIS — National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is an informal holiday celebrated on the first Saturday in February and although it may be cold outside that doesn't stop the local ice cream shops from attracting large crowds. Just like our friends over at Clementine's which is where...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis sports teams gear up for spring seasons

ST. LOUIS — Spring is right around the corner and that means big sports will soon make their way to the St. Louis area. Single-match tickets for St. Louis CITY SC's regular season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday. There has been a lot of anticipation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Looking for love this Valentine's Day? Matched with Love can help!

ST. LOUIS — Looking for love this Valentine’s Day?. Matched With Love is a St. Louis-based certified matchmaking and date coaching firm that connects single professionals that are looking for long-term relationships. Friday morning, founder and professional matchmaker, Darci Roberts, joined Mary in studio to share about their services.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Wyoming's wildest winter event

ST. LOUIS — Rodeo may be Wyoming's official sport, but it's unofficial winter sport is not skiing, but skijoring. This uniquely Western athletic endeavor combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: skiing and horseback riding. The sport originated in Norway, but the experience is pure cowboy--with one participant riding a...
WYOMING STATE

