KSDK
Jim Butler Auto Group celebrates successful ‘Good Taste’ fundraiser
Every year more than 865,400 Missourians face food insecurity. In late 2022, Jim Butler Auto Group set out to do something about it.
KSDK
Jim Butler Auto Group’s 'Good Taste' Campaign a success
ST. LOUIS — In an effort to give back to the community and combat food insecurity, Jim Butler Auto Group celebrates Successful ‘Good Taste’ fundraiser. During the months of November & December the Powerhouse automotive dealer set a goal of raising $100,000.00 and collecting 4,500 pounds of food for Operation Food Search and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.
KSDK
Where to celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — While it may not be an official holiday, many will be celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 4. Many local shops are celebrating the morning rush with special deals and events! Roll out of bed, wear your pajamas and enjoy a morning filled with ice cream.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Howdy Stranger Studio
ST. LOUIS — Howdy Stranger Studio is a greeting card company with punny, minimalistic, and colorful designs with a card for every occasion. Friday morning, owner and designer Zoe Schaeffer, joined Mary in studio to share her story and collection of cards. You can learn further information about her...
KSDK
'A day for love': Valentine’s Day specials, celebrations in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of specials and deals not only for that day of love, but all February long. Magpie’s Cafe on Main Street. Magpie's Cafe will have a themed, pop-up...
KSDK
Live in the Lou: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Presents 'Side by Side by Sondheim'
ST. LOUIS — The Reperatory Theatre of St. Louis Presents Side by Side by Sondhiem - A Musical Entertainment!. The cabaret-style show celebrates legendary composer and lyricist - Stephen Sondheim featuring a variety of Sondheim’s most notable songs, including a collection of rarely performed numbers straight from the cutting-room floor.
KSDK
Career Central: St. Louis Health Department hosts 2 virtual job fairs
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two virtual job fairs with SLATE Missouri Job Center. There's another Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. These informational sessions will discuss job opportunities with the Department of Health, how to apply, and opportunities for career assistance and training through SLATE.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Breezy, but warming up
Temperatures will jump into the low 50s powered by southerly winds. It will be windy today and tomorrow, with gusts between 25 and 35 miles per hour.
KSDK
Mary and Dusty chat Groundhog Day
ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, 93.7 the Bull’s Dusty joined Mary in studio to chat about Groundhog Day. The two shared a laugh going through some of the most unique holidays in February. Take a listen!
KSDK
Clementine's celebrates Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in style
ST. LOUIS — National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is an informal holiday celebrated on the first Saturday in February and although it may be cold outside that doesn't stop the local ice cream shops from attracting large crowds. Just like our friends over at Clementine's which is where...
KSDK
Live in the Lou: Disney on Ice returns with special stars skating ‘Into the Magic’
ST. LOUIS - Disney Characters cast in the traveling tour, ‘Into the Magic,’ spent time getting creative in the community Thursday morning. Dana DiPiazza and Malik Wilson took viewers to the U City Library where the magic-makers read to little ones and worked on some art ahead of their big weekend at Enterprise Center.
KSDK
St. Louis sports teams gear up for spring seasons
ST. LOUIS — Spring is right around the corner and that means big sports will soon make their way to the St. Louis area. Single-match tickets for St. Louis CITY SC's regular season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday. There has been a lot of anticipation...
KSDK
The most popular Valentine's Day candy in Missouri, Illinois might surprise you
ST. LOUIS — People are showing their love this Valentine's Day with gifts, according to the National Retail Federation, whose survey showed Americans plan to spend $25.9 billion this Feb. 14, up from $23.9 billion in 2022. When it comes to Valentine's gifts, candy proves to be the most...
KSDK
St. Louis Public Schools announces new superintendent
The St. Louis Board of Education announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Dr. Keisha Scarlett as the next superintendent of SLPS. She officially starts July 1.
KSDK
Looking for love this Valentine's Day? Matched with Love can help!
ST. LOUIS — Looking for love this Valentine’s Day?. Matched With Love is a St. Louis-based certified matchmaking and date coaching firm that connects single professionals that are looking for long-term relationships. Friday morning, founder and professional matchmaker, Darci Roberts, joined Mary in studio to share about their services.
KSDK
Wentzville neighborhood going green for Jaxson
Ten-year-old Jaxson Dreiling was diagnosed with kidney disease, on dialysis and desperately needed a kidney transplant. Luckily, he found a match.
KSDK
Wyoming's wildest winter event
ST. LOUIS — Rodeo may be Wyoming's official sport, but it's unofficial winter sport is not skiing, but skijoring. This uniquely Western athletic endeavor combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: skiing and horseback riding. The sport originated in Norway, but the experience is pure cowboy--with one participant riding a...
KSDK
After Soulard shooting, city officials say fighting crime takes a community
Two St. Louis officers were shot in Soulard Thursday night. Now, city officials say our city needs more to prevent guns on our streets.
