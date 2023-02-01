ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

UC Daily Campus

Women’s Basketball: No. 5 Huskies survive slugfest against Providence behind Juhasz’s double-double

Most times in Big East play, Aaliyah Edwards is the one leading the charge in the paint and on the boards as the UConn women’s basketball team picks up the win. Against the Providence Friars however, Edwards scored just four points on 2-7 shooting and grabbed four boards in 26 minutes while sitting out the entire second quarter with two fouls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

NetScouts Basketball’s National Prep School Invitational Brings Top Recruits to Rhode Island

NetScouts Basketball, one of the largest scouting services in the world, is returning to the Ocean State for its 24th annual National Prep School Invitational (NPSI). The four-day, 31-game invitational tournament will be held from Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Murray Center at Rhode Island College, according to the Rhode Island Sports Commission (RISC).
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Could this be for real?

Move over David Baldacci and John Grisham, there’s a new kid in town, and he just may give you a run for your money. And not only does he come from our great state, but he started his writing career at Beacon Communications. John Houle’s “The King-Makers of Providence”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa

This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI

Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend

It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce adds attorneys

The law office of Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce, Inc. (RCFP) announces two attorneys have joined the firm. Philip R. Primeau joins RCFP as an attorney in the firm’s commercial lending and business/corporate law practice groups. He focuses on negotiating, structuring, diligencing and documenting term, revolving and construction loans collateralized by real estate and business assets. Other areas of secured lending expertise include interest rate swaps and London Interbank Offered Rate to Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index/Secured Overnight Financing Rate transitions.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Bitter Cold Continues Today; Milder Sunday

The arctic cold front that came through yesterday is reinforcing dangerous cold now through to this evening. Isolated power outages are still possible through the first half of the day today. The core of the cold came through overnight and early this morning. Winds chills plummeted to 20 to 30 degrees BELOW ZERO during the pre-dawn hours this […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to rise in value tremendously. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4% to $356,819.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WBEC AM

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All

All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
PROVIDENCE, RI

