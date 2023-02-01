Bathrooms made of shipping containers? Take a look at bizarre castle for sale in Texas

Castles have been flooding the housing market all over the country and they’ve been coming in all shapes and sizes. Like this Mississippi one that gives complete “murder mystery vibes” and this castle-slash-cabin hybrid in Colorado.

But there’s nothing on the market like this unique home in Kempner, Texas, that’s listed for $675,000.

“Who wouldn’t want a castle in their backyard?” the listing on Zillow.com says. “You can renovate the three story 3900 square foot castle into your own royal residence, convert it into an income generating Airbnb or use it as the most unusual conversation piece.”

According to the listing, the building is ready “for plumbing, water and electricity” and sits on almost 16 acres so yes — there’s a pretty awesome view.

But the real kicker? It comes with bathrooms that are made out of former shipping containers — four to be exact. The restrooms are located in a separate building while the inside of the castle is one giant space.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The bizarre home even caught the attention of Friday Night Zillow, a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis that highlights unique residences for sale.

“Castles are cheaper in Texas,” Dennis tweeted. “This weird 3900 sf Castle on 16 acres is just $675K.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Kempner is about 70 miles north of Austin.

‘Old meets new’ inside this uniquely designed California estate for sale. Take a look

This Philadelphia home for sale comes with a ... morbid view. ‘Made me actually gasp’