Major ice storm grips county
Major ice storm grips county Image HEAVY DAMAGE — Big, thick limbs and trees on the Hopkins County Courthouse square and the Veteran's Memorial area buckled under the weight of ice. The area was cleared Friday, but many areas in and around the city and throughout the county we having falling trees removed. The city will open the spring clean up site Feb. 4-11 from...
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
Meal-A-Day Cancelled for Thursday
February 1, 2023 – With a heavy heart, the Sulphur Springs Meal-A-Day program has decided to pause operations, again, on Thursday, February 2, 2023 due to the continued winter weather conditions. Although we’ve seen periods without precipitation this afternoon, the amount of ice on the roads, grounds, walkways, metal ramps, etc. has caused concerns for safety of driving and walking to doors for meal delivery. For the continued safety of our beloved volunteers and partners, we must make the difficult decision to extend our service interruption.
City Of Paris Sanitation Update
The landfill informed the city that it has reopened today, allowing our sanitation trucks to unload when needed. City crews will resume residential trash collection today, begin with the remainder of Tuesday’s regular trash route, and move through the Thursday route. We might not pick up some of the residential trash until Friday or Saturday. If your normal collection day is Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, we request that you have your trash by the curb ready to be picked up by our crews when they get to your location. Thanks again for your patience and understanding.
Travel Advisory
PARIS – Travel Alert: We are under a NWS Winter Storm Warning thru 6 am Feb 2. Travel will B hazardous despite road treatments. Dangerous travel conditions will continue into early Thursday morning. Roads may become nearly impassible and bridges and overpasses will remain icy. DO NOT travel unless necessary. Check road conditions @ http://drivetexas.org.
Thousands Without Power in Hopkins County
Weather woes continue as thousands are without power in Hopkins County area. Although electricity crews continue to work on downed power lines, they still need customers to report outages. Oncor customers: To report an outage text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, or select “Report an Outage” located above...
1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck Image ICY INTERSTATE — The exit off Interstate 30 to Cumby was covered with ice and made travel slow during the recent ice storm that struck the area. Photo courtesy Juan Ortiz Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Sat,...
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Power Outage Reports in Sulphur Springs
Thousands remain without power as Oncor struggles to restore power to homes. Oncor has been notified of all instances of outages throughout the town, currently the restoration time is unknown. Oncor crews are diligently working to restore power as quickly as possible to all customers. For more informations visit https://stormcenter.oncor.com/
Highway 380 Widening Project Begins
A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Officials warn multiple crashes on bridge over Lake Fork
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is warning travelers to “slow down or stay in” after multiple crashes on Monday morning. Officials said the crashes happened on the bridge over Lake Fork on Highway 19 North, and that Highway 276 bridges are slick and icy. “It is very slick and dangerous,” […]
Hopkins County Spring City Cleanup Site Opening
Starting Saturday Feb. 4th and continuing through Feb. 11th the spring cleanup site will be open for city residents only. bring proof of residency through a water bill or goverment approved ID for proof of residency, located just east of Flowserve the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., tree limbs and tree trunk only.
Patsy Ruth Griner
Patsy Ruth Griner, known by family and friends as “Patsy, Pat, Aunt Pat, Granny, GiGi or Momma” passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was born in Pickton, Texas, on September 3, 1938 to Mary Linie Johnson and John Orville Ray. She married Jobie Washington Griner, Jr. on October 15,1954. Mrs. Griner worked as a seamstress at HD Lee for many years and spent her retirement as a homemaker. She had a strong spirit, surviving breast cancer and the loss of her son, Joey Griner, in 1976, then her husband of 58 years, and her eldest daughter, Debra Eppars, in 2013. She also mourned a grandson, PFC Christopher Ryan Williams, in 1995, and grandson, Joey Dixon, in 2012.
PJC Weather Cancellations
Paris Junior College in Greenville, Paris, and Sulphur Springs will close at 1:30 p.m. today due to inclement weather.
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
Ronny Darrow
Funeral service for Ronny Darrow, age 77, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 3:00 P.M on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Cook officiating and Bro. Johnny Darrow assisting. Interment will follow at Miller Grove Cemetery with Mark Phillips, Justin Darrow, Brandon Darrow, Bradley Darrow, Hunter Darrow and Lee Hamner serving as pallbearers and Ace Hamner as Honorary Pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Ronny passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 1, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Little Texans Learning Center Answer to the Weather
Due to increment weather, for the safety of their students, the Little Texans Learning Center of Sulphur Springs will be closed all day tomorrow, (Tues.). Please stay tuned for future updates.
LIST: Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. CBS19 will update this list as districts make their decisions:. Alba-Golden ISD - 10AM start Tuesday. Athens ISD - Canceled Tuesday. Big Sandy ISD...
Sulphur Springs, TX
