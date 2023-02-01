DBusiness Daily Update: Detroit Grand Prix Unveils Student-designed IndyCar Art Installations, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message.

Detroit Grand Prix Unveils Student-designed IndyCar Art Installations

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear has unveiled its student-designed IndyCar Art Installation powered by PPG, which will be displayed throughout the city of Detroit in the months leading up to the June 2-4 race.

In the fall, high school students from East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney, Osborn High School, Western International Academy, Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School, Cody High School, Renaissance High School, Mumford High School, Cass Tech High School, and Henry Ford High School were provided with a blank 1/16th scale model Indy Car mounted on a base, along with paint and art materials supplied by long-time Detroit Grand Prix partners PPG Industries.

The Grand Prix and PPG asked the students to design the paint schemes for their individual IndyCar models, which were created by the Detroit Prop Art Factory, with an artistic theme representing their school, their neighborhoods, the Grand Prix ,or the city of Detroit.

The nine student-designed models were unveiled Monday at Henry Ford High School in Detroit. With the support of Detroit City Council, the Grand Prix will be placing all nine of the car models in select neighborhood locations across each district in the city including local businesses, recreation centers, art galleries, and community gathering spots.

Following display in each individual district in Detroit over the next several months, all student-designed car models will be available for bid during a special online auction in May. The proceeds from each auctioned design model will benefit the City of Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship and their work to support local artists while developing creative programming across the city.

“The Grand Prix IndyCar Art Installation powered by PPG is a great opportunity for our event to connect with our local communities and help build excitement with city of Detroit residents about the Grand Prix’s return to the streets of Downtown Detroit,” says Bud Denker, chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix. “We are proud of how this initiative shines the spotlight on Detroit Public Schools Community District students and their artistic talent as we continue to work with our partners within each district and community in the city.”

OneStream, PwC France Partner to Drive Finance Transformation in France

OneStream, a corporate performance management (CPM) solutions provider in Birmingham, and PwC France have announced a strategic alliance for the French market.

The partnership is expected to leverage PwC’s expertise as a leading business and technology consulting services provider and OneStream’s unified and cloud-based CPM software to support activities ranging from project delivery to marketing and strategic business collaboration.

“France is an important market for OneStream, and we are excited to welcome PwC France to our partner ecosystem,” says Matt Rodgers, senior vice president and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region managing director at OneStream. “We look forward to working with PwC to help organizations in France and across the EMEA region conquer complexity and transform their finance processes by leveraging our Intelligent Finance platform to replace multiple legacy applications, as well as point solutions and spreadsheets.”

As part of the partnership, PwC France will further develop its OneStream implementation practice and leverage the PwC network to serve joint customers in France and across the EMEA region. PwC France also will apply its industry and domain expertise to create compelling industry-specific solutions with OneStream for clients across the market.

“We are delighted to sign this partnership with OneStream to extend our EPM and CPM practices,” says José Baghdad, partner of PwC France and Maghreb. “Our knowledge of business and industry requirements combined with OneStream’s unified platform will help our customers to continue their transformation journey,”

For more information, visit here .

Detroit Sewn Launches First Digital Course for Start-up Apparel Brands

Since its inception in 2015, Detroit Sewn in Pontiac has prided itself on “handholding” startup brands to help them through what can be an overwhelming process of pre-production and manufacturing apparel. Now company owner Karen Buscemi has taken that handholding to the next level with the launch of a digital course to help brands figure out how to price their products.

“I started with pricing products because it’s the biggest challenge our clients face,” says Buscemi, president and CEO of Detroit Sewn. “Pricing too high or too low can kill a brand before it has a chance to grow and establish itself in its segment.”

The course, entitled “Setting Prices for Your Apparel Brand,” also provides in-depth information on manufacturing, lingo, and more.

The first of four planned digital courses for 2023, students can access the material and go through the course at their own pace, with the ability to review the information any time they need a refresher. Buscemi makes herself available via email to answer students’ questions along the way. Students also receive course-completion certificates.

Students who purchase a course get one-year free membership in Detroit Sewn’s Brand Building group, which includes exclusive content, special discounts and the Brand Builders Forum, where members can connect, share resources, and support each other.

For more information, visit detroitsewn.com .

State of Michigan Announces $47M in Going PRO Talent Fund Grants Awards

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has announced $47 million in Going PRO Talent Fund grants to nearly 750 Michigan businesses to support their in-demand, high-skill talent needs, and help approximately 27,000 workers across the state secure employment, industry-recognized credentials, and strong wages.

Since the program’s launch in 2014, more than 6,000 Michigan businesses have received Talent Fund awards to assist in training, developing and retaining newly hired and current employees. Training must fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer and lead to a credential for a skill that is transferable and recognized by industry.

Talent Fund has supported approximately 170,000 workers with training over the years.

“Through programs like the Going PRO Talent Fund, we can ensure Michiganders have a path to good-paying jobs and businesses have the resources they need to stay competitive in today’s economy,” says Susan Corbin, director of LEO. “It’s investments like this that will result in a better economy, one that expands economic opportunity by driving educational attainment, increasing workforce participation and creating equal prosperity for all.”

LEO makes Going PRO Talent Fund awards to employers through Michigan Works! Agencies (MWAs). Participating employers play an integral role in defining their key training needs, then work with their local MWAs and other partners to develop strategic training plans.

A full list of grant recipients for the 2023 fiscal year, per MWA, is available here .

Additional funding will be available through the second cycle of Talent Fund awards, which will open late spring. Employers are encouraged to apply as Industry-Led Collaboratives starting in March 2023.

To learn more about the Going PRO Talent Fund and its application cycles, visit here .

Erb Family Foundation Grant $450K to Lawrence Tech’s Centrepolis Accelerator

The Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield has received a $450,000 grant from the Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation.

The grant is intended to help small and medium-sized manufacturers increase their adoption of sustainable business practices that will both improve the condition of the environment and boost their economic competitiveness.

The project is designed to reach existing companies as well as startups that do not have the staff capacity to evaluate their energy use, waste streams, greenhouse gas emissions, or other factors to make their operations more sustainable.

“We are excited to support Lawrence Tech Centrepolis to deliver sustainability project support to small and medium-sized enterprises in the region,” says Neil C. Hawkins, president of the Erb Foundation. “Their track record is strong, and the sustainable business ecosystem will be strengthened by this important work. This also greatly complements the impactful efforts by Sustainable Business Network of Detroit.”

Dan Radomski, CEO of the Centrepolis Accelerator CEO, notes that the accelerator has received several other grants to jump-start the so-called C3 economy — cleantech, climatech, and the circular economy. In general, C3 refers to businesses, products, or services that improve operational performance and energy efficiency, while reducing costs, inputs, energy consumption, waste, and pollution.

“We are happy to receive this support from the Erb Family Foundation as we continue our efforts toward a cleaner, more efficient economy, while supporting Michigan entrepreneurs and businesses interested in the economic opportunities in cleantech and circlularity,” Radomski says.

LTU President Tarek Sobh says, “Dan and his colleagues at the Centrepolis Accelerator continue to provide a unique resource to both LTU and the state of Michigan. Their efforts will help Michigan’s economic development efforts, help build a sustainable future, and provide one-of-a-kind research opportunities and learning experiences to LTU students and faculty.”

Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College Now Open, Accepting Patients

The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College (MCC) in Warren is now open and accepting patients, providing low-cost preventative dental care to community residents.

All services are performed by Macomb dental hygiene students under the direct supervision of a licensed dentist and registered dental hygienist. Students gain real-world experience working with patients while community members gain access to a wide range of low-cost services.

“The Dental Hygiene Clinic of Macomb Community College offers the community safe, exceptional dental care, performed by trained professionals at a reasonable cost,” says Barbara Ellis, associate dean of dental science at MCC. “This gives our community the opportunity to care for one of the most neglected parts of their health, their dental health. It removes financial obstacles to basic dental care.”

Services available at Macomb’s clinic include dental cleanings, X-rays, fluoride treatments, athletic guards, teeth whitening, sealants, and gum disease treatments. Emergency or general dentistry procedures such as root canals, fillings, tooth extractions, implants or dentures are not available from the clinic. Patients, however, will be provided with a referral to a dentist if necessary.

Those requiring further care than what is offered at the Macomb clinic who need financial assistance to support additional needed services will be referred to the nonprofit MyCare Health Center in Centerline for further follow-up.

For clinic hours, full list of services, and costs, visit here .

Loyola High School Principal Pens Book on Building Relationships with Young Black Men

Wyatt Jones III, principal of Loyola High School in Detroit, has dedicated his life to helping young Black men become the best versions of themselves and put his experiences, ideas, and best practices into a new book — “The Urban Playbook: A Guide to Building Genuine and Sustainable Relationships with Black Boys.”

In it, Jones shares real-life anecdotes of triumph and tragedy during 12 consecutive years of 100-percent college acceptance among graduating seniors at the all-male Catholic high school, all rooted in the concept that reaching young Black men requires understanding that they have a unique love language.

“It’s a different love language and one that doesn’t often get much empathy,” Jones says. “Once you are open to understanding it, you can help them. You can reach them.”

The book also tackles the concepts of implicit bias and more, but Jones, who has served as Loyola’s president for eight years (and before that held positions as dean of students and admissions director at Loyola), also discusses how creating vulnerable spaces and trust are essential in building relationships — and that those relationships must have consistency and expectations.

“Young Black men are looking for their authentic voice and passion,” Jones says. “You will see real growth when you not only understand this but combine it with affirmation of their individual journeys. It’s something I see every day here at Loyola High School.”

Jones also credits the many Black leaders and role models who came before him – particularly his father, Deacon Wyatt Jones Jr., who not only was one of the first Black deacons in the Archdiocese of Detroit but was an instrumental force in the formation of Loyola High School.

“He was my hero. It’s as simple as that,” he says. “I grew up in the halls of Loyola and I saw firsthand his passion, dedication, and commitment to educating young men.”

In addition to serving as president of Loyola High School, Jones also is the founder of Dream Chasers Mentoring Group, a nonprofit focused on helping boys between the ages of 7 and 17.

The book is available here .

NSF Renews $1.38M STEM Education Grant for Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor has been renewed for a $1.38 million National Science Foundation that will support STEM students and help meet the national and state workforce need for well-educated scientists, mathematicians, engineers, and technicians.

The renewal will expand efforts to recruit talented economically disadvantaged students to WCC’s STEM Scholars cohort program established five years ago to encourage and facilitate success through a range of activities. Students pursuing STEM-based associate degrees with the intent to transfer to a four-year institution to complete a bachelor’s degree in STEM would receive two years of scholarship support.

WCC and Mott Community College are sub-awardees of a larger six-year grant issued to Michigan State University that became effective this semester.

“Many in-demand, high-paying jobs are STEM-based and require a top education,” says Rose B. Bellanca, president of WCC. “We are thrilled this NSF grant renewal will help more deserving and hardworking students start a path to their dream careers on Washtenaw’s campus.”

The college’s STEM Scholars model includes a three-week summer intensive designed to support and build confidence through success coaching, mentoring, peer tutoring, critical thinking and leadership activities, and communication and skill-building workshops, as well as summer experiential opportunities.

WCC will shine a spotlight on its STEM Scholars opportunities and programs during next month’s STEAM Week activities open to high school students Feb. 28-March 2.

