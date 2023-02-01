Read full article on original website
Father of toddler found in street pleads guilty to child endangerment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a 2-year-old who was diagnosed with possible autism and was found wandering in a street pleads guilty to child endangerment. David Estrada made the plea in 78th District Court today, February 3. His plea deal is for 224 days in jail, which he has already served since his […]
Thief caught stealing out of truck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
Iowa Park chase suspect gets more charges
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges continue to pile up on an Iowa Park man since a high speed chase and crash last March. Since Jacob Haile of Iowa Park was arrested last March and charged with evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, seven more charges have been filed against him from August to this month. […]
Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
Inmate back in jail after monitoring device disappears
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate officers said took an inmate monitoring device as he was being processed for release is back in jail for that alleged theft and an alleged liquor store break-in. Guillermo Luera Junior is now charged with theft over $750 and burglary of a building.On January 23, 2023 detention […]
Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a child with a whip and exposed himself to a different child. 58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on charges of injury to a child and indecency with a child. Police responded to...
Longtime Lawton police officer retires
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran of the Lawton Police Department is heading into retirement. Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition. Pohawpatchoko was surrounded by his friends and family for the occasion. As for what awaits him in retirement... he says...
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the home around 1 a.m. and reported fire and smoke showing upon their arrival. The house was reportedly searched and found to be vacant. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
‘I’ll give you a reason to call police’; Man assaults grandmother, brother
Police said when they arrived, they made contact with one of the two victims, who said his brother assaulted him and his grandmother, then left the scene on foot before the officers arrived.
Man charged with kicking Burk officer 3 times
A Burkburnett man is charged with assaulting a police officer by kicking him three times.
Vagrants blamed for early morning house fire
Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a house fire on Maurine Street.
Lawton’s NAACP chapter reacts to police brutality
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the murder of Tyre Nichols. Lawton’s NAACP President said no one should have to experience this kind of treatment from those that should be protecting them. “Not any person should...
Judge voids temporary restraining order on Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde
Senior Justice Lee Gabriel, assigned to the removal case against Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde voided a temporary restraining order that barred the sheriff from a variety of actions with some of his staff members. The judge also set Feb. 14 to hear a defense motion to consider disqualifying two...
WFPD anticipates winter weather car crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is preparing for an increase in wrecks as road conditions become increasingly dangerous. WFPD believes drivers have done a relatively good job at being cautious so far since the beginning of the week saying there’s been about 16 crashes caused by road conditions.
Dinosaurs to take over Sikes Senter Mall
Take a drive back to the prehistoric days in the Sikes Senter Mall parking lot located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Wichita Falls starting on February 3, 4, & 5 and February 9, 10, 11, and 12.
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
Exotic animals make stop at MacArthur High School
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Foxes and Spider Monkeys. Those are just two of the exotic animals that a class at MacArthur High School got to up close and personal with Friday. The Snider Family Exotic Farm stopped by to meet with zoology students. Students also observed a Fisher Cat, and...
Construction on track for major projects in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With four straight days of either freezing rain, sleet or snow, construction crews faced challenges trying to work in these elements. The MPEC Hotel and Convention Center, the Wichita County Tax Office and Wichita Falls ISD’s two new high schools, Legacy and Memorial, all suffered some sort of setback due to the weather this week, but the representatives with all said they have weather days built into their projects to prevent them from delaying the completion date.
