ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

Thief caught stealing out of truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park chase suspect gets more charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges continue to pile up on an Iowa Park man since a high speed chase and crash last March. Since Jacob Haile of Iowa Park was arrested last March and charged with evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, seven more charges have been filed against him from August to this month. […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Inmate back in jail after monitoring device disappears

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate officers said took an inmate monitoring device as he was being processed for release is back in jail for that alleged theft and an alleged liquor store break-in. Guillermo Luera Junior is now charged with theft over $750 and burglary of a building.On January 23, 2023 detention […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a child with a whip and exposed himself to a different child. 58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on charges of injury to a child and indecency with a child. Police responded to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Longtime Lawton police officer retires

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran of the Lawton Police Department is heading into retirement. Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition. Pohawpatchoko was surrounded by his friends and family for the occasion. As for what awaits him in retirement... he says...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Police arrest alleged compressed air thief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the home around 1 a.m. and reported fire and smoke showing upon their arrival. The house was reportedly searched and found to be vacant. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton’s NAACP chapter reacts to police brutality

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People across the country are reacting to the violence displayed on body cam footage from the murder of Tyre Nichols. Lawton’s NAACP President said no one should have to experience this kind of treatment from those that should be protecting them. “Not any person should...
LAWTON, OK
bowienewsonline.com

Judge voids temporary restraining order on Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde

Senior Justice Lee Gabriel, assigned to the removal case against Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde voided a temporary restraining order that barred the sheriff from a variety of actions with some of his staff members. The judge also set Feb. 14 to hear a defense motion to consider disqualifying two...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD anticipates winter weather car crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is preparing for an increase in wrecks as road conditions become increasingly dangerous. WFPD believes drivers have done a relatively good job at being cautious so far since the beginning of the week saying there’s been about 16 crashes caused by road conditions.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Exotic animals make stop at MacArthur High School

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Foxes and Spider Monkeys. Those are just two of the exotic animals that a class at MacArthur High School got to up close and personal with Friday. The Snider Family Exotic Farm stopped by to meet with zoology students. Students also observed a Fisher Cat, and...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Construction on track for major projects in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With four straight days of either freezing rain, sleet or snow, construction crews faced challenges trying to work in these elements. The MPEC Hotel and Convention Center, the Wichita County Tax Office and Wichita Falls ISD’s two new high schools, Legacy and Memorial, all suffered some sort of setback due to the weather this week, but the representatives with all said they have weather days built into their projects to prevent them from delaying the completion date.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy