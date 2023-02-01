ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Represents at the 2023 Grammy’s

It's once again awards season. It's mind-boggling just how many award presentations there are. According to Deadline.com, in February, the awards season includes 16 award presentations and 2 film festivals, including the Grammy Awards on February 5th. March has 12 award presentations and 1 festival including the Academy Awards on...
Did You Know New York Has its Own Weather Predicting Groundhog?

Punxsutawney Phil may get the big spotlight on Groundhog Day, but did you know Western New York has its own weather predicting groundhog?. According to a report by Adam Duke and Adam Gorski of WIVB, Dunkirk Dave has been predicting whether we'll have a long winter or early spring for over 50 years. And wouldn't you know it, Dunkirk Dave's predictions over the last 22 years have been a lot more accurate than Punxsutawney Phil's.
New York Expected To Substantially Increase Tax on Tobacco Products

Tobacco products sold in New York may soon see a hefty tax increase. There is a proposed bill, Assembly Bill A10016, sitting in the New York Legislature and this bill is looking to increase the tax on cigars from 75 percent to a whopping 95 percent. New York already has the highest cigar tax in the United States so this additional 20 percent tax on the existing tax, would be astronomical.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
New York Will Spend $1 Billion to Revamp Mental Health Care

On Thursday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will spend $1 billion over multiple years to revamp the state's mental health care. According to a press release on Thursday, the plan includes $890 million in capital and $120 million in operating funds to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units for New Yorkers with mental illness.
