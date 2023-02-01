Read full article on original website
New York Represents at the 2023 Grammy’s
It's once again awards season. It's mind-boggling just how many award presentations there are. According to Deadline.com, in February, the awards season includes 16 award presentations and 2 film festivals, including the Grammy Awards on February 5th. March has 12 award presentations and 1 festival including the Academy Awards on...
Did You Know New York Has its Own Weather Predicting Groundhog?
Punxsutawney Phil may get the big spotlight on Groundhog Day, but did you know Western New York has its own weather predicting groundhog?. According to a report by Adam Duke and Adam Gorski of WIVB, Dunkirk Dave has been predicting whether we'll have a long winter or early spring for over 50 years. And wouldn't you know it, Dunkirk Dave's predictions over the last 22 years have been a lot more accurate than Punxsutawney Phil's.
8 States Where Twin Tier Residents Will Vacation To The Most
Ever since I entered the world of camping, my trips and vacations to other states outside of New York and Pennsylvania or out of the country have pretty much ceased. For almost 25 years, I have owned a travel trailer and have parked it at area campgrounds. It was the...
Oh, Joy – Rodents Predicted To Plague New York Homes
Snakes? Sure. Bears? Okay. Bobcats? Meh. Mice? NO WAY!. I lived 38 years of life without ever once seeing a mouse inside my house with my own two eyes. Sure, I knew they were there because I could sometimes hear them scamper in the attic above me, but as far as visually seeing them – that didn’t happen.
Finger Lakes Wine Tour Ranked One Of 10 Best In The United States
One nice feature of living in Upstate New York, we have a lot of great things happening and lots of things to do in our communities not just during the warmer months, but all year long. One of those fun things to do includes taking a wine tour. I need...
If New York State Had an Official Food, What Should It Be?
Many regions of the country are proud of their community for various reasons. For The Greater Binghamton area, we're proud of our history with the beginnings of IBM, Endicott Shoe, Singer Link, famous people like Rod Serling, and of course our delicacy, spiedies to name a few. Speaking of food,...
New York Expected To Substantially Increase Tax on Tobacco Products
Tobacco products sold in New York may soon see a hefty tax increase. There is a proposed bill, Assembly Bill A10016, sitting in the New York Legislature and this bill is looking to increase the tax on cigars from 75 percent to a whopping 95 percent. New York already has the highest cigar tax in the United States so this additional 20 percent tax on the existing tax, would be astronomical.
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
New York Will Spend $1 Billion to Revamp Mental Health Care
On Thursday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will spend $1 billion over multiple years to revamp the state's mental health care. According to a press release on Thursday, the plan includes $890 million in capital and $120 million in operating funds to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units for New Yorkers with mental illness.
New York Ford Owners Warned of Huge SUV Recall
If you drive a Ford SUV and if your vehicle was recalled in 2021, surprise, this is your biyearly recall for the same issue, apparently. In 2021, many Ford SUVs were recalled because of backup camera issues and this recall is for the exact same issue. Nearly 383,000 Ford SUVs...
New York Bill Would Allow Cryptocurrency Payments to State Agencies
A New York bill currently in committee would allow New Yorkers to pay state agencies with cryptocurrency. The bill, if passed, "Establishes that state agencies are allowed to accept cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash as payment." Now I'll admit, I don't have a great understanding of...
