KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
KOCO
Emergency management in Garvin County expects roads to be dangerous
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — Emergency management in Garvin County expects the roads to be dangerous. The county has made some plans to prepare for the storm system. "Potentially up to a tenth of an inch of ice so, we are expecting that to happen," said David Johnson, director of emergency management in Garvin County.
KOCO
OTA: State transportation official received threats over turnpike plan through Cleveland County
OKLAHOMA CITY — The passionate debate over a planned turnpike in Cleveland County has taken a dark turn after an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority official said they are being threatened with physical harm. Jessica Brown, the spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet, said there have been threats of physical bodily...
KTEN.com
Car recovered from icy lake in Roff
ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — The Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office, the Chickasaw Lighthorse dive team and other local firefighters braved freezing temperatures to recover a car that was found submerged in Roff's City Lake. Officials were first alerted to the vehicle in a 911 call from Roff residents on Tuesday.
kaynewscow.com
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case
BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
KXII.com
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
news9.com
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
KOCO
Multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix a shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools. Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are leading this effort. They want to train 64 behavior analysts, counselors and social workers who will work with and inside schools in rural parts of the state.
Police: Mobile meth lab discovered during Oklahoma traffic stop
Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.
Child found in Oklahoma church dumpster
Police in one Oklahoma community are searching for answers after a child was found in dumpster.
KXII.com
Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County. In a social media post, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a group of illegal immigrants believed to have been trafficked by cartels to work on marijuana farms in Oklahoma.
Norman mail carrier becomes victim of attempted robbery
The Norman Police Department says a mail carrier has become a victim of a crime.
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KOCO
Armed carjacking that started in OKC left victim shaken up, multiple people arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY — An armed carjacking that started in Oklahoma City left a victim shaken up and multiple people behind bars. Exclusive video shows police chasing the suspects who crashed nearly 12 miles away in Norman after being pursued by police on icy roads, twice. A man was robbed at gunpoint outside his home near 59th Street and McKinley Avenue.
No charges: Norman business owner won’t be charged in deadly shooting
Officials say charges have been declined after a man was killed after allegedly attempting to burglarize an ice cream shop in Norman.
