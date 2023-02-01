Read full article on original website
Related
Leave signs and insults at home: Palm Beach County School Board could clamp down on speakers
The changes come after three years where parents and community members have yelled out of turn, insulted board members and brought signs and flags to the board chambers to advocate for a cause. Palm Beach Post. Parents and community members coming to speak their minds about Palm Beach County schools...
County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
cw34.com
$700,000 set aside to beautify Riviera Beach neighborhoods
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is setting aside money to beautify homes in the area. The Neighborhood RECLAIM ‘Home Rehabilitation Program’ received $500,000 from Riviera Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency and $200,000 from city funds. Funding is available for eligible single family...
Recruitment Efforts Underway At Florida Law Enforcement Agencies
A job fair for first responders is being held on Friday and among the agencies taking part is the West Palm Beach Police Department. Sgt. Deanna Rideau tells us why rookie officers should want to choose WPB PD.
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive" language around students, the school's principal said.
cw34.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Officials, residents say Andrews Avenue has problems, but city proposal is not the answer
Installing sidewalks on both side of Andrews would mean that a lot of driveways, landscaping and utilities would need to be modified. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. The Delray Beach City Commission threw cold water on a proposal to put in sidewalks and bike paths along Andrews Avenue, where beachgoers continue to snarl traffic and cause safety hazards as residents are forced to walk in the middle of the road.
WPBF News 25
Wellington middle school staff member on leave after video of racial slur surfaces
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington Landings Middle School staff member is on administrative leave after using "highly offensive and obscene language in the presence of students" Thursday. Lindsay Ingersoll, the school principal, sent a message to guardians and staff Friday stating that there is an open investigation into the...
When can younger people live in 55-and-over communities? Expert weighs in
Live in a home governed by a condominium, co-op or homeowners association? Have questions about what they can and cannot do? Ryan Poliakoff, an attorney and author based in Boca Raton, has answers. Question: Just over a year ago I moved into a 55-and-over community. I recently discovered in their...
Finding Black history in Palm Beach County is daunting, but rewarding
The Black diaspora in Palm Beach County is a rich multicultural story that unfolds along the coast of this vast county and spreads west to communities of Lake Okeechobee with each area — whether it be Delray Beach, Belle Glade, West Palm Beach or Jupiter — serving as a repository to its own chapter in an inspiring, heartbreaking and all-too-often unknown saga. ...
WPBF News 25
'Very, very troubling': More Americans are pulling from their 401K to make ends meet
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the inflation crisis continues, more Americans are turning to their 401Ks for help making ends meet. “Some are not only taking it out of their savings, but they are also taking it out of their long-term retirement," Dominic Calavro, the president and CEO of Florida Tax Watch, said. "Which is shortsighted, but very, very troubling.”
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach community questions police chief: 'How do we know we're safe?'
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people crowded into a Delray Beach church Thursday night for a candid question and answer session with the city’s police chief. The event was planned as a direct response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police. Locals were...
Boca Raton Woman Faces Six Years In Federal Prison On Illegal Boating Indictment
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing up to six years in prison for violating a “Captain of the Port Order” issued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Colleen Marie Kilnapp, 56, of Boca Raton, made her first appearance in federal […]
What you need to know about Brightline's upcoming 110 mph train tests in Palm Beach County
The next phase of Brightline's $2.7 billion connection from South Florida to Orlando will take place in the form of testing trains at 110 mph in West Palm Beach and northern Palm Beach County. Here's everything Palm Beach County residents need to know. ...
Man in missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation held on $2M bond
A Florida murder suspect, who was arrested Thursday while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: New Glades interchange puts motorists on other side of road
The interchange opened Jan. 30 amid traffic barrels likely to remain to some degree until May. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. State transportation officials urge motorists to do three things to navigate the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95:. Slow down as you approach the interchange from...
Food & Dining: From ribs to rotis, Black-owned restaurant favorites to savor
In a county as diverse as Palm Beach, February reminds us to not only celebrate Black History Month but explore the many cultures of the African diaspora. For local diners, it promises to be a flavorful month. Southern soul food and barbecue favorites. Trinidadian doubles. Ethiopian doro wot. Puerto Rican mofongo. Where to...
wflx.com
I-95 southbound reopens after shooting near Broward/Palm Beach County line
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Broward and Palm Beach County line have reopened following a shooting on the highway early Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office said a man was shot just before 3:15 a.m. while driving on I-95 at Sample Road in Pompano Beach. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition has not been released.
Comments / 0