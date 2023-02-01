ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

$700,000 set aside to beautify Riviera Beach neighborhoods

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is setting aside money to beautify homes in the area. The Neighborhood RECLAIM ‘Home Rehabilitation Program’ received $500,000 from Riviera Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency and $200,000 from city funds. Funding is available for eligible single family...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Officials, residents say Andrews Avenue has problems, but city proposal is not the answer

Installing sidewalks on both side of Andrews would mean that a lot of driveways, landscaping and utilities would need to be modified. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. The Delray Beach City Commission threw cold water on a proposal to put in sidewalks and bike paths along Andrews Avenue, where beachgoers continue to snarl traffic and cause safety hazards as residents are forced to walk in the middle of the road.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Finding Black history in Palm Beach County is daunting, but rewarding

The Black diaspora in Palm Beach County is a rich multicultural story that unfolds along the coast of this vast county and spreads west to communities of Lake Okeechobee with each area — whether it be Delray Beach, Belle Glade, West Palm Beach or Jupiter — serving as a repository to its own chapter in an inspiring, heartbreaking and all-too-often unknown saga. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

'Very, very troubling': More Americans are pulling from their 401K to make ends meet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the inflation crisis continues, more Americans are turning to their 401Ks for help making ends meet. “Some are not only taking it out of their savings, but they are also taking it out of their long-term retirement," Dominic Calavro, the president and CEO of Florida Tax Watch, said. "Which is shortsighted, but very, very troubling.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: New Glades interchange puts motorists on other side of road

The interchange opened Jan. 30 amid traffic barrels likely to remain to some degree until May. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. State transportation officials urge motorists to do three things to navigate the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95:. Slow down as you approach the interchange from...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

I-95 southbound reopens after shooting near Broward/Palm Beach County line

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Broward and Palm Beach County line have reopened following a shooting on the highway early Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office said a man was shot just before 3:15 a.m. while driving on I-95 at Sample Road in Pompano Beach. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition has not been released.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

