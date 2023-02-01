Read full article on original website
sulphurtimes.com
Latoye Dee (Roady) Eldred
Services for Latoye Dee (Roady) Eldred will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Davis, with Brother Johnny Tonihka officiating. Private burial will be at the Green Hill Cemetery, in Davis. Latoye, known by most as “Toy,” was born March 11, 1957, in...
sulphurtimes.com
Aileen Holder Ferguson
Aileen Holder Ferguson, was born October 31, 1938 in Mill Creek, to the late Gould and Effie Holder. She passed on January 13, 2023 in Sulphur at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, GP Holder. Aileen is survived by one son,...
