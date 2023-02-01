ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Grove, OK

Comments / 0

Related
sulphurtimes.com

Latoye Dee (Roady) Eldred

Services for Latoye Dee (Roady) Eldred will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Davis, with Brother Johnny Tonihka officiating. Private burial will be at the Green Hill Cemetery, in Davis. Latoye, known by most as “Toy,” was born March 11, 1957, in...
DAVIS, OK
sulphurtimes.com

Aileen Holder Ferguson

Aileen Holder Ferguson, was born October 31, 1938 in Mill Creek, to the late Gould and Effie Holder. She passed on January 13, 2023 in Sulphur at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, GP Holder. Aileen is survived by one son,...
SULPHUR, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy