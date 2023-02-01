Read full article on original website
Alfonzo E. Custis, Sr.
Funeral service for Mr. Alfonzo E. Custis Sr., also known as “AL” of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Melfa, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial U.M. Church Cemetery, Keller. Family and...
Michael Hart of Parksley
A graveside service for Michael Hart, of Parksley, will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 2:00PM from the graveside of the Hart Family Cemetery, 18542 Hart Drive, Parksley, VA 23421 with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company,...
Mr. David Horsey
Funeral services for Mr. David Horsey of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Samuel Wesley Church Cemetery, Manokin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Linda Love Ferebee of Parksley
Linda Love Ferebee, 74, of Parksley, passed away on April 4, 2022. Born on November 27, 1947 in Gainesville FL, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Cecil and Ouida Love. A graduate of the University Of Florida, she was a lifelong Florida Gators fan. Linda retired from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board with 30 years of service as the leader of psycho social rehabilitation services. Her positive and joyful attitude made her perfect for that role and she enjoyed working one-on-one with her clients. Linda was an active member of the Soroptimist Club of the Eastern Shore and attended both Zion Baptist and Onley Methodist Churches. She especially loved animals, doting on her dog, “Lucy”. Linda also had a passion for gardening. Her smile and gregarious personality could light up a room, and she will be dearly missed by her family and close friends.
Lula May Reed of Sanford
Lula May Reed, age 82, of Sanford, wife of the late Delbert Reed, went home to be with Jesus on January 30th, 2023. Born on September 4, 1940, in New Church, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lena Virginia Davis and Stewart B. Hall Sr., both of New Church.
Mrs. Tawanna Baines
Funeral services for Mrs. Tawanna Baines of Baltimore, Md., will be held Sunday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Deal Island Road, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed in Hampton crash
Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton.
Cool things happening on the Shore today
A Free Coat Closet will be held Saturday from 8:30 until 10:30 at Onley United Methodist Church @ 25642 E Main St, Onley, VA 23418. There will be free coats, hats, gloves and scarves for all in need. Grace UMC Winter Thrift Shop. Grace UMC’s Winter Thrift Shop will be...
Accomack County Sheriff investigating Thursday shooting
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday near Accomac. According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the incident took place on Oyster House Road, just off Drummondtown Road outside of Accomac. One individual was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made. More details...
Man seriously injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard.
Winter Carnival returns to Newport News
The festival kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon and will be open until 5 p.m. It will take place at the former Kmart site at 401 Oriana Road.
No injuries following apartment fire in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported following a residential fire in Hampton Thursday morning. According to dispatch, a fire was reported around 3:30am in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive, near North Armistead Avenue and Mercury Boulevard. Upon arriving on scene of the Peninsula Grove Apartment building,...
ShotSpotter technology used in VB to detect gunfire, leads to arrests
The Virginia Beach has been using the ShotSpotter technology to detect gunfire, and it has led to a total of 37 arrests – seven this year. Police have already received almost 50 alerts of gunfire in 2023.
Portion of Fox Hill Rd in Hampton closed after car crashes into electrical pole
A portion of Fox Hill Road in Hampton is temporarily closed in all directions after a car crashed into an electrical pole Thursday afternoon.
Triple shooting investigation underway in Newport News
Newport News Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Sunday night on Roanoke Avenue. Triple shooting investigation underway in Newport …. Newport News Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Sunday night on Roanoke Avenue. Where is Codi? One year anniversary of missing Hampton …. Nearly...
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
Friend ‘heartbroken’ after pregnant woman killed in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Friends of a pregnant woman killed in a shooting on Monday night say they’re heartbroken. Hampton Police Division detectives say 25-year-old Destiny Layton and 24-year-old Dijonte Nash died after a shooting at an apartment complex off West Mercury Boulevard. Police say Layton was 8 months...
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
Driver charged after crash kills bicyclist in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, Va. — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Monday. According to Virginia State Police, Alvester D. Fields, of Yorktown, was riding his bike along Old Williamsburg Road when he was struck from behind by a car. It...
Salisbury man convicted of illegally possessing firearm following fatal crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of illegally possessing a firearm in connection to a 2021 fatal crash. During the late evening hours of October 21, 2021, investigators responded to the intersection of Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive for a fatal crash. While at the scene, Sheriff Mike Lewis recovered a firearm from immediately beneath where 35-year-old Timothy Ketterman was seated. A search of Ketterman’s vehicle revealed additional .22 caliber ammunition, an extended magazine, and drug paraphernalia. Ketterman is a convicted felon and legally not eligible to possess a handgun.
