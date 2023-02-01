ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onancock, VA

Alfonzo E. Custis, Sr.

Funeral service for Mr. Alfonzo E. Custis Sr., also known as “AL” of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Melfa, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial U.M. Church Cemetery, Keller. Family and...
MELFA, VA
Michael Hart of Parksley

A graveside service for Michael Hart, of Parksley, will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 2:00PM from the graveside of the Hart Family Cemetery, 18542 Hart Drive, Parksley, VA 23421 with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company,...
PARKSLEY, VA
Mr. David Horsey

Funeral services for Mr. David Horsey of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Samuel Wesley Church Cemetery, Manokin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
Linda Love Ferebee of Parksley

Linda Love Ferebee, 74, of Parksley, passed away on April 4, 2022. Born on November 27, 1947 in Gainesville FL, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Cecil and Ouida Love. A graduate of the University Of Florida, she was a lifelong Florida Gators fan. Linda retired from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board with 30 years of service as the leader of psycho social rehabilitation services. Her positive and joyful attitude made her perfect for that role and she enjoyed working one-on-one with her clients. Linda was an active member of the Soroptimist Club of the Eastern Shore and attended both Zion Baptist and Onley Methodist Churches. She especially loved animals, doting on her dog, “Lucy”. Linda also had a passion for gardening. Her smile and gregarious personality could light up a room, and she will be dearly missed by her family and close friends.
PARKSLEY, VA
Lula May Reed of Sanford

Lula May Reed, age 82, of Sanford, wife of the late Delbert Reed, went home to be with Jesus on January 30th, 2023. Born on September 4, 1940, in New Church, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lena Virginia Davis and Stewart B. Hall Sr., both of New Church.
NEW CHURCH, VA
Mrs. Tawanna Baines

Funeral services for Mrs. Tawanna Baines of Baltimore, Md., will be held Sunday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Deal Island Road, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
Cool things happening on the Shore today

A Free Coat Closet will be held Saturday from 8:30 until 10:30 at Onley United Methodist Church @ 25642 E Main St, Onley, VA 23418. There will be free coats, hats, gloves and scarves for all in need. Grace UMC Winter Thrift Shop. Grace UMC’s Winter Thrift Shop will be...
ONLEY, VA
Accomack County Sheriff investigating Thursday shooting

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday near Accomac. According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the incident took place on Oyster House Road, just off Drummondtown Road outside of Accomac. One individual was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made. More details...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
No injuries following apartment fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported following a residential fire in Hampton Thursday morning. According to dispatch, a fire was reported around 3:30am in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive, near North Armistead Avenue and Mercury Boulevard. Upon arriving on scene of the Peninsula Grove Apartment building,...
HAMPTON, VA
Triple shooting investigation underway in Newport News

Newport News Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Sunday night on Roanoke Avenue. Triple shooting investigation underway in Newport …. Newport News Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Sunday night on Roanoke Avenue. Where is Codi? One year anniversary of missing Hampton …. Nearly...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
SALISBURY, MD
Salisbury man convicted of illegally possessing firearm following fatal crash

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of illegally possessing a firearm in connection to a 2021 fatal crash. During the late evening hours of October 21, 2021, investigators responded to the intersection of Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive for a fatal crash. While at the scene, Sheriff Mike Lewis recovered a firearm from immediately beneath where 35-year-old Timothy Ketterman was seated. A search of Ketterman’s vehicle revealed additional .22 caliber ammunition, an extended magazine, and drug paraphernalia. Ketterman is a convicted felon and legally not eligible to possess a handgun.
SALISBURY, MD

