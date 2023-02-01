Read full article on original website
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz
A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash
A man was injured in a wreck in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the driver lost control in the parking lot due to a mechanical issue with the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie...
Two Injured In Early Morning Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving a tractor-trailer sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driver pulled off to the side of the road to assist in the crash and a truck pulling a trailer hit the stopped car and then the tractor-trailer.
Trigg Transportation Museum Exhibits Coming to Focus
The Trigg County Historical Society is moving right along with its plans for a local transportation museum. Society member Bob Brame tells the News Edge they currently have an exhibit focusing on the former railroad. Brame says they could use more members in the Trigg County Historical Society. The group...
Tennessee Man Charged With DUI In Cadiz
A Paris, Tennessee, man was charged with DUI and possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Cadiz Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say 43-year-old Timothy Davis was stopped on Brown Street for reckless driving after he was seen crossing the center line by law enforcement. During the stop, he reportedly...
Cadiz Council Approves Sewer Project Funding Resolution
Cadiz City Council approved a resolution to begin work toward a sewer improvement project during a special called meeting Monday night. The meeting was changed to Monday night because Cadiz Mayor Todd King and some council members were scheduled to be out of town Tuesday night. Although City Clerk Connie Allen said she attempted to notify the media of the meeting change Friday, the News Edge received no notice of the meeting. Allen cited a new copier and fax machine at city hall as the possible cause for the problem. The lack of notice issue comes after the January meeting when the News Edge learned public comments were no longer included on the Cadiz City Council agenda during regular meetings.
Gregory To Discuss Bell Witch With Trigg Historical Society
Author Rick Gregory will kick off a series of guest speakers that will visit the Trigg County Historical Society during the next few months. Historical Society member Bob Brame says Gregory will speak during the next meeting that will be held Tuesday, February 7, at 6:00 at the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street.
Fort Campbell Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Fort Campbell man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Elkton Saturday. Elkton Police Officer Stayce Player says he stopped 35-year-old Lindsay Young of Hopkinsville for a non-illuminated license plate on Pond River Road at Don Drive. During the stop, marijuana, suspected meth, and drug...
Four Mental Health Agencies Consolidating Efforts In Kentucky
A quartet of non-profit mental health agencies in west Kentucky announced a new partnership Tuesday allowing for the improvement of clinical programs, alliances, and the protection of safety-net services necessary in rural communities. LifeSkills, in Bowling Green, Communicare, in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health, in Paducah, and the Pennyroyal Center,...
Oak Grove Man Charged After Police Pursuit
An Oak Grove man was charged Saturday after he reportedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle in Oak Grove on January 21st. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop 24-year-old Rashad Galbreath for speeding and he fled. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Clarksville and it was...
Man Charged With DUI After Country Club Lane Crash
A Hopkinsville man was charged with DUI after a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a vehicle that had overturned in front of the entrance to the Pines Apartments and the driver 40-year-old Johnathan Escobar had fled on foot. Beer...
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of cocaine after a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were conducting a search warrant at the home when a box containing a glass smoking device along with cocaine was found next to where 44-year-old Phevia Alexander was sleeping.
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Kelly Craft Makes Stop In Princeton
As part of her Kitchen Table Tour, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft stopped at the UK Research and Education Center in Princeton Tuesday afternoon to tour the recovery efforts from the December 2021 tornadoes. During her interview with the News Edge on the UK Research campus, Craft emphasized that her...
Teenager Charged After Bringing A Gun To School
A report of a student with a gun led to Hopkinsville High School being put on lockdown Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone told school staff about a teenager with a gun and the student fled on foot when he was confronted. He reportedly tossed the handgun, that had been...
Clarksville Man Charged With Assaulting A Woman In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with assaulting a woman on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a hotel in reference to a disturbance and found that 58-year-old William Gray had thrown a remote at his girlfriend after they had gotten back from getting food.
Hopkinsville International Festival Returning to Its Roots
The Hopkinsville International Festival will make a return to the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex next month. The festival, which has not been held in person since 2019, will continue showcasing the various cultures represented in our community. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Programs Coordinator Toby Hudson tells the News Edge...
More Than 400 Support Hopkinsville Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast
More than 400 supporters enjoyed pancakes, sausage, and a time of fellowship Saturday morning during the Hopkinsville Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. Kiwanis Club Vice-president Blake Nephew says the club was pleased with turnout Saturday morning at the Memorial Building in downtown Hopkinsville. Nephew says the breakfast would not be possible without...
