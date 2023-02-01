Cadiz City Council approved a resolution to begin work toward a sewer improvement project during a special called meeting Monday night. The meeting was changed to Monday night because Cadiz Mayor Todd King and some council members were scheduled to be out of town Tuesday night. Although City Clerk Connie Allen said she attempted to notify the media of the meeting change Friday, the News Edge received no notice of the meeting. Allen cited a new copier and fax machine at city hall as the possible cause for the problem. The lack of notice issue comes after the January meeting when the News Edge learned public comments were no longer included on the Cadiz City Council agenda during regular meetings.

CADIZ, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO