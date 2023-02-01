In photos: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees

Here's a look at the 2023 nominees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Cyndi Lauper

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Cyndi Lauper performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City on September 25, 2021. Lauper is known for songs "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time."

Kate Bush

Photo by Steve Reigate/EPA

Kate Bush arrives at Buckingham Palace in London on March 1, 2005. Bush is known for songs "Running Up That Hill" and "Wuthering Heights."

Sheryl Crow

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sheryl Crow performs on NBC's "Today" in New York City on April 19, 2017. Crow is known for songs "All I Wanna Do" and "If It Makes You Happy."

Missy Elliott

Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

Missy Elliott poses for photos during the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Elliott is known for songs "Work It" and "Get Ur Freak On."

Joy Division/New Order

Photo by Javier Zorrilla/EPA

Bernard Sumner (C) of New Order performs in Spain on July 7, 2016. New Order is nominated, along with Joy Division, as one act. New Order was formed after the disbandment of Joy Division due to the suicide of lead singer Ian Curtis. Joy Division is known for the songs "Disorder" and "Love Will Tear Us Apart" and New Order is known for "Bizarre Love Triangle" and "Blue Monday."

Iron Maiden

Photo by Gabriela Vargas/EPA

Iron Maiden performs in Costa Rica on February 26, 2008. The band are known for songs "The Trooper" and "Run to the Hills."

George Michael

Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

George Michael performs at the San Diego Sports Arena on June 17, 2008. Michael is known for songs "Freedom!" and "Faith."

Willie Nelson

Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

Willie Nelson performs at "A Salute to the Troops: In Performance at the White House" in Washington on November 6, 2014. Nelson is known for songs "Highwayman" and "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow up to Be Cowboys."

Rage Against The Machine

Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Zack de la Rocha performs with Rage Against The Machine in England on August 23, 2008. The band is known for songs "Killing in the Name" and "Bulls on Parade."

Soundgarden

Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs in concert in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on November 3, 2007. The band is known for songs "Black Hole Sun" and "Spoonman."

The Spinners

Left to right, Billy Henderson, Edgar Edwards, Bobby Smith, Henry Fambrough and Pervis Jackson, of vocal group The Spinners, in 1965. The group is known for songs "It's a Shame" and "The Rubberband Man." Photo from <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Spinners_(American_group)#/media/File:The_Spinners_(1965).png">Wikimedia Commons</a>

A Tribe Called Quest

Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA

Q-Tip (L) and Phife Dawg, of A Tribe Called Quest, perform at the Openair Frauenfeld Music Festival in Switzerland on July 13, 2013. The group is known for songs "Can I Kick It?" and "Electric Relaxation."

The White Stripes

Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Jack White (R) and Meg White, of The White Stripes, attend the premiere of documentary "The White Stripes: Under Great White Northern Lights" in Toronto on September 18, 2009. The band is known for songs "Seven Nation Army" and "Fell in Love With a Girl."

Warren Zevon

Photo by Matthew Rolston/EPA

Warren Zevon, who is known for songs "Werewolves of London" and "Lawyers, Guns and Money."