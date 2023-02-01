In photos: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees
Here's a look at the 2023 nominees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City on September 25, 2021. Lauper is known for songs "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time."
Kate Bush
Kate Bush arrives at Buckingham Palace in London on March 1, 2005. Bush is known for songs "Running Up That Hill" and "Wuthering Heights."
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow performs on NBC's "Today" in New York City on April 19, 2017. Crow is known for songs "All I Wanna Do" and "If It Makes You Happy."
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott poses for photos during the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Elliott is known for songs "Work It" and "Get Ur Freak On."
Joy Division/New Order
Bernard Sumner (C) of New Order performs in Spain on July 7, 2016. New Order is nominated, along with Joy Division, as one act. New Order was formed after the disbandment of Joy Division due to the suicide of lead singer Ian Curtis. Joy Division is known for the songs "Disorder" and "Love Will Tear Us Apart" and New Order is known for "Bizarre Love Triangle" and "Blue Monday."
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden performs in Costa Rica on February 26, 2008. The band are known for songs "The Trooper" and "Run to the Hills."
George Michael
George Michael performs at the San Diego Sports Arena on June 17, 2008. Michael is known for songs "Freedom!" and "Faith."
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson performs at "A Salute to the Troops: In Performance at the White House" in Washington on November 6, 2014. Nelson is known for songs "Highwayman" and "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow up to Be Cowboys."
Rage Against The Machine
Zack de la Rocha performs with Rage Against The Machine in England on August 23, 2008. The band is known for songs "Killing in the Name" and "Bulls on Parade."
Soundgarden
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs in concert in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on November 3, 2007. The band is known for songs "Black Hole Sun" and "Spoonman."
The Spinners
A Tribe Called Quest
Q-Tip (L) and Phife Dawg, of A Tribe Called Quest, perform at the Openair Frauenfeld Music Festival in Switzerland on July 13, 2013. The group is known for songs "Can I Kick It?" and "Electric Relaxation."
The White Stripes
Jack White (R) and Meg White, of The White Stripes, attend the premiere of documentary "The White Stripes: Under Great White Northern Lights" in Toronto on September 18, 2009. The band is known for songs "Seven Nation Army" and "Fell in Love With a Girl."
Warren Zevon
Warren Zevon, who is known for songs "Werewolves of London" and "Lawyers, Guns and Money."
