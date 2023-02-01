Hope Pkgs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Holland that seeks to provide children entering the foster system with everyday needs such as socks, pajamas, and toiletries. The organization states it is important for children facing the difficult situation of entering the foster system be provided something that provides a few basic needs while giving the children something they can keep, and something they don’t have to share with the other children in their household. Since 2015, the organization states it has served 5,582 children.

