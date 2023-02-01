Read full article on original website
Michael Hart of Parksley
A graveside service for Michael Hart, of Parksley, will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 2:00PM from the graveside of the Hart Family Cemetery, 18542 Hart Drive, Parksley, VA 23421 with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company,...
Genevieve Jones
Funeral services for Genevieve Jones of Quantico, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Alfonzo E. Custis, Sr.
Funeral service for Mr. Alfonzo E. Custis Sr., also known as “AL” of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Melfa, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial U.M. Church Cemetery, Keller. Family and...
Mr. David Horsey
Funeral services for Mr. David Horsey of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Samuel Wesley Church Cemetery, Manokin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Linda Love Ferebee of Parksley
Linda Love Ferebee, 74, of Parksley, passed away on April 4, 2022. Born on November 27, 1947 in Gainesville FL, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Cecil and Ouida Love. A graduate of the University Of Florida, she was a lifelong Florida Gators fan. Linda retired from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board with 30 years of service as the leader of psycho social rehabilitation services. Her positive and joyful attitude made her perfect for that role and she enjoyed working one-on-one with her clients. Linda was an active member of the Soroptimist Club of the Eastern Shore and attended both Zion Baptist and Onley Methodist Churches. She especially loved animals, doting on her dog, “Lucy”. Linda also had a passion for gardening. Her smile and gregarious personality could light up a room, and she will be dearly missed by her family and close friends.
Mrs. Tawanna Baines
Funeral services for Mrs. Tawanna Baines of Baltimore, Md., will be held Sunday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Deal Island Road, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Cool things happening on the Shore today
A Free Coat Closet will be held Saturday from 8:30 until 10:30 at Onley United Methodist Church @ 25642 E Main St, Onley, VA 23418. There will be free coats, hats, gloves and scarves for all in need. Grace UMC Winter Thrift Shop. Grace UMC’s Winter Thrift Shop will be...
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
Long-awaited Georgetown pallet shelter village welcomes first residents
Residents began moving into Georgetown’s new pallet shelter village Monday, setting in motion an experiment in transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. The village was originally intended to open last fall, but a series of logistical challenges pushed the move-in date to January. A majority of...
Accomack County Sheriff investigating Thursday shooting
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday near Accomac. According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the incident took place on Oyster House Road, just off Drummondtown Road outside of Accomac. One individual was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made. More details...
ESCC hosts Climate Equity Workshop
The Eastern Shore Community College hosted the Eastern Shore Climate Equity Workshop at the Workforce Development Center Monday, affording interested local citizens the opportunity to learn more about existing and future environmental concerns and to be involved in plotting a course towards finding solutions. Learn more about the project at https://eri.virginia.edu/coastal-futures-hub.
4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023
With time comes change, whether we like the changes or not and in the Ocean City restaurant world, there is big change coming. SoDel Concepts will Operate Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill. SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023. Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as...
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
Warrior Boys clinch District Title in Yellow Jackets sweep; Firebirds sweep Ponies
Senior Elijah Miller puts up a layup for the Yellow Jackets Thursday evening in Eastville. The Nandua Warriors mens basketball team clinched the District Title in front of a packed house at Northampton on Thursday. The Warriors led 28 to 27 at the half. After the third quarter ended, the Yellow Jackets had gained a 42-40 lead. With time winding down, the Warriors’s Makai Dorn hit a buzzer beater to put them ahead 54-52. Northampton had 1 second on the clock and could not convert a shot.
Boys & Girls Club is a safe and positive place for youth
Pictured: Members of the Boys & Girls Club and a counselor are pictured at a recent Christmas party. Are you looking for a place for your children to go after school that is fun, positive, and safe? The Boys & Girls Club, which meets after each school day at Mary N. Smith in Accomac, might just be your answer.
Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
We Take A Trip To The Newly Renovated Packing House In Cambridge
A collaborative culinary and professional workspace that promotes innovation and flexibility. That's what you'll find at the newly renovated Packing House in Cambridge.
Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident
A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
Drug investigation leads to multiple charges for Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been arrested on CDS distribution charges following a two-month-long investigation. The investigation began in November after the Salisbury Police Department noticed an uptick in suspected drug sales and other criminal activity taking place at 825 W. Isabella Street. The Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation and quickly identified several individuals, including Lavoya Neal, that were involved in criminal activity including the sale and distribution of narcotics.
Police: Seaford man arrested after approaching a family, asking to “purchase” child
SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man is behind bars following an incident at a local shopping center. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, when a suspect reportedly approached a family at a business in the Seaford Village Shopping Center and asked to “purchase” a child and grabbed the child by the arm. A family member chased the suspect away.
