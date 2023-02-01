Linda Love Ferebee, 74, of Parksley, passed away on April 4, 2022. Born on November 27, 1947 in Gainesville FL, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Cecil and Ouida Love. A graduate of the University Of Florida, she was a lifelong Florida Gators fan. Linda retired from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board with 30 years of service as the leader of psycho social rehabilitation services. Her positive and joyful attitude made her perfect for that role and she enjoyed working one-on-one with her clients. Linda was an active member of the Soroptimist Club of the Eastern Shore and attended both Zion Baptist and Onley Methodist Churches. She especially loved animals, doting on her dog, “Lucy”. Linda also had a passion for gardening. Her smile and gregarious personality could light up a room, and she will be dearly missed by her family and close friends.

PARKSLEY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO