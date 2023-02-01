Read full article on original website
Related
Magarette Joseph Pierre
Funeral service for Mrs. Magarette Joseph Pierre of Onancock, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from First Hatian Baptist Church, Onancock, with Emmanuel Augustin officiating. Interment will be in the Parksley Cemetery, Parksley. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2P until. 3Pm from the funeral home. Arrangements...
Michael Hart of Parksley
A graveside service for Michael Hart, of Parksley, will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 2:00PM from the graveside of the Hart Family Cemetery, 18542 Hart Drive, Parksley, VA 23421 with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company,...
Randall E. Poole
Funeral service for Mr. Randall E. Poole, also known as “Ran” of New Church, will be conducted on Saturday a 11AM from St. John’s U. M. Church, Atlantic, with Rev. Terry Cropper officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4PM until 5PM at the funeral home.
Genevieve Jones
Funeral services for Genevieve Jones of Quantico, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Lillie Richardson Clark of Capeville
Lillie Richardson Clark, 84, loving mother, grandmother, friend to all and wife of the late Rankin Ray Clark and a resident of Capeville, VA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Oyster, VA, she was the daughter of the late David Thomas Richardson and the late Irene Wilgus Richardson. Lillie was a member of Cheriton Baptist Church, enjoyed baking cakes and cooking for the family, loved to be one of the ladies of the church doll making class, and never met a stranger.
Linda Love Ferebee of Parksley
Linda Love Ferebee, 74, of Parksley, passed away on April 4, 2022. Born on November 27, 1947 in Gainesville FL, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Cecil and Ouida Love. A graduate of the University Of Florida, she was a lifelong Florida Gators fan. Linda retired from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board with 30 years of service as the leader of psycho social rehabilitation services. Her positive and joyful attitude made her perfect for that role and she enjoyed working one-on-one with her clients. Linda was an active member of the Soroptimist Club of the Eastern Shore and attended both Zion Baptist and Onley Methodist Churches. She especially loved animals, doting on her dog, “Lucy”. Linda also had a passion for gardening. Her smile and gregarious personality could light up a room, and she will be dearly missed by her family and close friends.
Mr. David Horsey
Funeral services for Mr. David Horsey of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Samuel Wesley Church Cemetery, Manokin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Lula May Reed of Sanford
Lula May Reed, age 82, of Sanford, wife of the late Delbert Reed, went home to be with Jesus on January 30th, 2023. Born on September 4, 1940, in New Church, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lena Virginia Davis and Stewart B. Hall Sr., both of New Church.
Cool things happening on the Shore today
A Free Coat Closet will be held Saturday from 8:30 until 10:30 at Onley United Methodist Church @ 25642 E Main St, Onley, VA 23418. There will be free coats, hats, gloves and scarves for all in need. Grace UMC Winter Thrift Shop. Grace UMC’s Winter Thrift Shop will be...
Man seriously injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard.
Accomack County Sheriff investigating Thursday shooting
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday near Accomac. According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the incident took place on Oyster House Road, just off Drummondtown Road outside of Accomac. One individual was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made. More details...
WAVY News 10
No injuries following apartment fire in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported following a residential fire in Hampton Thursday morning. According to dispatch, a fire was reported around 3:30am in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive, near North Armistead Avenue and Mercury Boulevard. Upon arriving on scene of the Peninsula Grove Apartment building,...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Portion of Fox Hill Rd in Hampton closed after car crashes into electrical pole
A portion of Fox Hill Road in Hampton is temporarily closed in all directions after a car crashed into an electrical pole Thursday afternoon.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
Driver charged after crash kills bicyclist in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, Va. — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Monday. According to Virginia State Police, Alvester D. Fields, of Yorktown, was riding his bike along Old Williamsburg Road when he was struck from behind by a car. It...
Chesapeake Chuck predicts early spring for Hampton Roads
Chesapeake Chuck is expected to make his predictions Thursday for the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
