If you ever visit Myrtle Beach, you soon find out there’s no shortage of entertainment. There’s always a great local band to see and plenty of concerts and event venues. Now, WMBF reports a Grand Strand local entertainer is opening a new dinner theatre on North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street. Valorous Church plans a move to a bigger location, and the dinner theatre takes its place. Greg Rowles, a local country star from Alabama Theater fame, left that role after 22 seasons and is opening the new spot. The Grand Strand performer played smaller one man shows over the last year. But now, The Greg Rowles Dinner Theatre is set to open a 300 seat theatre in Spring of 2024. And, once Valorous Church vacates the space in August, the transition begins. Rowles says the venue has “incredible bones.” The dinner theatre will feature a fine dining experience with booths, candlelight, black tablecloths, chandeliers and valet parking.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO