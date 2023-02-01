Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
WMBF
Dining With Dockery: Carolina Cheese & Provisions
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You will find us in the heart of Conway today for this week’s Dining with Dockery. Andrew and Halley are visiting Carolina Cheese & Provisions today and if you haven’t been here, you are missing out!. Carolina Cheese & Provisions specializes in imported...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
WECT
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Viewers from across the Cape Fear region were able to capture pictures and video of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by military jets off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Saturday. At the top of this story, you can see video captured...
travelawaits.com
4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local
One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
Myrtle Beach could turn into ‘smart city’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach could turn into what’s called a “Smart City,” which could decrease crime, among other benefits. Chief Innovation Officer Howard Waldie is asking city council to consider turning parts of the Grand Strand into a Smart City, which is one that uses technology to provide services and solve city […]
Suspected Chinese spy balloon could pass over Pee Dee, Myrtle Beach areas Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana could pass over the Pee Dee and Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. The balloon was first spotted in Montana, then over Missouri. The balloon was spotted over Asheville, North Carolina on Saturday morning. This balloon is roughly 60,000 feet […]
Oak Island, Myrtle Beach among deadliest beaches in the nation, study finds
A new study has revealed two beaches in the Carolinas are among the deadliest in the United States.
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive
It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
WMBF
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new dinner theatre will grace North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street with entertainment as Valorous Church moves to a bigger location. Local country star Greg Rowles left the Grand Strand’s Alabama Theater after 22 seasons and spent the last year playing one-man shoes in smaller venues.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
foxwilmington.com
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
WMBF
This weekend is the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s 2023 Spring Home Show
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2023 Spring Home Show is brought to you by the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association. More than 150 Exhibitors will showcase their products and services. You’ll find everything for small projects such as new flooring, new doors and windows, roofing, energy conserving products, hurricane...
WMBF
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mysterious object believed to be a balloon from China was seen in the WMBF News viewing area on Saturday. WMBF News viewers sent photos of the balloon spotted across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including areas of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and into Florence County.
country1037fm.com
Local Entertainer Opening Dinner Theatre At South Carolina Beach
If you ever visit Myrtle Beach, you soon find out there’s no shortage of entertainment. There’s always a great local band to see and plenty of concerts and event venues. Now, WMBF reports a Grand Strand local entertainer is opening a new dinner theatre on North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street. Valorous Church plans a move to a bigger location, and the dinner theatre takes its place. Greg Rowles, a local country star from Alabama Theater fame, left that role after 22 seasons and is opening the new spot. The Grand Strand performer played smaller one man shows over the last year. But now, The Greg Rowles Dinner Theatre is set to open a 300 seat theatre in Spring of 2024. And, once Valorous Church vacates the space in August, the transition begins. Rowles says the venue has “incredible bones.” The dinner theatre will feature a fine dining experience with booths, candlelight, black tablecloths, chandeliers and valet parking.
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
WMBF
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Publix on Wood Duck Drive purchased a winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball®. Powerball® winning numbers were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 Powerball®: 9.
breakingtravelnews.com
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What’s New in 2023
With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.
kiss951.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
Comments / 0