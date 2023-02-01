ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WMBF

Dining With Dockery: Carolina Cheese & Provisions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You will find us in the heart of Conway today for this week’s Dining with Dockery. Andrew and Halley are visiting Carolina Cheese & Provisions today and if you haven’t been here, you are missing out!. Carolina Cheese & Provisions specializes in imported...
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
travelawaits.com

4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local

One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach could turn into ‘smart city’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach could turn into what’s called a “Smart City,” which could decrease crime, among other benefits. Chief Innovation Officer Howard Waldie is asking city council to consider turning parts of the Grand Strand into a Smart City, which is one that uses technology to provide services and solve city […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive

It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
country1037fm.com

Local Entertainer Opening Dinner Theatre At South Carolina Beach

If you ever visit Myrtle Beach, you soon find out there’s no shortage of entertainment. There’s always a great local band to see and plenty of concerts and event venues. Now, WMBF reports a Grand Strand local entertainer is opening a new dinner theatre on North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street. Valorous Church plans a move to a bigger location, and the dinner theatre takes its place. Greg Rowles, a local country star from Alabama Theater fame, left that role after 22 seasons and is opening the new spot. The Grand Strand performer played smaller one man shows over the last year. But now, The Greg Rowles Dinner Theatre is set to open a 300 seat theatre in Spring of 2024. And, once Valorous Church vacates the space in August, the transition begins. Rowles says the venue has “incredible bones.” The dinner theatre will feature a fine dining experience with booths, candlelight, black tablecloths, chandeliers and valet parking.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Publix on Wood Duck Drive purchased a winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball®. Powerball® winning numbers were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 Powerball®: 9.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
breakingtravelnews.com

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What’s New in 2023

With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kiss951.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

