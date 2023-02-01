ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
gueydantoday.com

Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Driver sought in hit-and-run at Sulphur club

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at a local club on S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said a truck was backing out of a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Bookkeeper theft prompts changes at Oasis Safe Haven

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people don’t trust you, they likely won’t donate to you. That’s part of the fallout if an employee steals from a nonprofit. That’s what happened to the local women’s shelter. Oasis Safe Haven provides shelter for women who have...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

Driver arrested for vehicular homicide in Vermilion Parish crash that killed bicyclist

Monday news release from Louisiana State Police... Update: Through further investigation, troopers determined the bicyclist, Allen Vincent, was traveling east in the eastbound lane of travel. At the same time, the Toyota Tundra was traveling west in the opposing lane of travel just prior to colliding into the bicycle. The driver of the Toyota Tundra has been identified as 20-year-old Kane G. Leblanc of Lake Arthur. Following toxicology results from the State Police Crime Lab, an arrest warrant was issued and Leblanc was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on January 29, 2023 on the following charges:
VERMILION PARISH, LA

