Related
CPSO searching for two suspects in Westlake homicide
Authorities warn of scams reported in Calcasieu Parish
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) is warning residents of a scam that has surfaced in the area.
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide
KPLC TV
Man wanted in Westlake homicide previously arrested in 2017 murder
gueydantoday.com
Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Driver sought in hit-and-run at Sulphur club
Jennings man accused of burglarizing home while with 11 and 12-year-old
A Jennings man has been arrested following a residential burglary in Lake Arthur, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
KPLC TV
Authorities warn of new scam call impersonating law enforcement officers
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 30 – February 3
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 30 – February 3. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 3, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
KPLC TV
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
KFDM-TV
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Jennings nanny charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile
A 20-year-old nanny was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile in her care, authorities said.
Lafayette man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s S.W.A.T. team, arrested a man in connection to multiple burglaries.
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Crash Wednesday afternoon kills Abbeville man
Louisiana State Police were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville.
KPLC TV
Bookkeeper theft prompts changes at Oasis Safe Haven
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people don’t trust you, they likely won’t donate to you. That’s part of the fallout if an employee steals from a nonprofit. That’s what happened to the local women’s shelter. Oasis Safe Haven provides shelter for women who have...
kadn.com
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide in Vermilion Parish crash that killed bicyclist
Monday news release from Louisiana State Police... Update: Through further investigation, troopers determined the bicyclist, Allen Vincent, was traveling east in the eastbound lane of travel. At the same time, the Toyota Tundra was traveling west in the opposing lane of travel just prior to colliding into the bicycle. The driver of the Toyota Tundra has been identified as 20-year-old Kane G. Leblanc of Lake Arthur. Following toxicology results from the State Police Crime Lab, an arrest warrant was issued and Leblanc was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on January 29, 2023 on the following charges:
Amber Alert discontinued for small boy and girl reportedly kidnapped in Silsbee, Texas
The alert sent out throughout the state Wednesday was for a 4-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who went missing a week ago.
