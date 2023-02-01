Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations

Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.

That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.

A spokesperson told Axios that the latest round of closures will include all of the company's Harmon beauty shops, as well as five Buy Buy Baby locations.

The following locations in Maryland and Virginia are set to close in 2023:

Annapolis, 200 Harker Place Suite 200

Fairfax, 12100 Fairfax Towne Center

Chesapeake, Greenbrier MarketCenter, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy

Springfield, 6642 Loisdale Road

Westminster, 200 Clifton Blvd.

Williamsburg, 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4

Ocean City, 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240

Winchester, 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road

Dulles, 24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150

Sources tell Reuters that Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy imminently.