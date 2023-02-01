Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin's fatal 'Rust' case has 'strong arguments' on both sides, 'The Crow' producers' lawyer says
Attorney James Brosnahan said that both Alec Baldwin's defense attorneys and New Mexico prosecutors have strong arguments in the fatal "Rust" shooting case.
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
California reverses COVID vaccine requirement for students as it ends Newsom emergency declaration
California officials said Friday that its children will not be required to receive the COVID-190 vaccine to attend schools. The state's emergency declaration ends this month.
California doctor stabbed to death on scenic bike ride remembered by colleagues for saving 'many lives'
The Southern California doctor allegedly attacked and killed by a motorist was praised by employees at the hospital where he worked.
Appeals court rules government can’t stop people with domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals ruled Thursday that a law prohibiting people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns is unconstitutional.
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
Don't shoot at Chinese spy balloon, South Carolina sheriff warns: 'What goes up will come down'
The York County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina warned civilians not to shoot at the Chinese spy balloon as it was spotted overhead Saturday morning.
Idaho murders update: Kaylee Goncalves' family lawyer appeals gag order in Bryan Kohberger case
The attorney for Kaylee Goncalves' family has filed an appeal against a Latah County judge's gag order regarding the case against her suspected killer.
Name names: 'Seinfeld' bill would require telemarketers to provide their name, phone number
A New Jersey bill dubbed the "Seinfeld" bill would require telemarketers to provide residents the name and the telephone number of the person on whose behalf the call is being made.
Montana governor rips Biden's Chinese balloon inaction: 'Americans are endangered'
Montana Governor Gregory Gianforte, a Republican, spoke out about the Chinese surveillance balloon that violated his state's airspace earlier.
Kentucky mom says Bryan Kohberger is her 'divine masculine' and claims she sent him letters and dolled up pics
A Kentucky woman, who goes by the name Brittney J. Hislope on Facebook, wrote about her "love" for Bryan Kohberger, who's accused of killing four University of Idaho students.
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
Michigan rappers identified, person of interest being questioned in slayings
A person of interest is in police custody in connection with the disappearance of three Michigan rappers who vanished while in Detroit.
Conservatives light up Dan Rather for comparing DeSantis policy to Jim Crow: ‘Now a full blown caricature’
Disgraced "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather was berated for suggesting Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., objecting to CRT in Florida schools was a modern version of Jim Crow.
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
Socialist Party of Great Britain rebukes Congressman who warns of the dangers of socialism
The U.S. House passed a resolution 'Denouncing the horrors of socialism,' but the Socialist Party of Great Britain hit back, claiming that 'No country has ‘tried’ socialism.'
South Carolina GOP congressman says Chinese spy balloon fell right over hometown: I'm 'incredibly concerned'
Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., reacted to China's surveillance balloon being shot down off the coast of his state after flying for days over the United States.
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Where is the Chinese spy balloon now? Airship spotted flying over North Carolina
The suspected Chinese spy balloon, which has slowly transitioned across the United States over the last two days, now sits above North Carolina.
Schumer breaks silence on Chinese spy balloon, praises Biden admin for shooting it down
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., broke his silence Saturday about the Chinese spy balloon to offer praise for the Biden administration for shooting it down.
