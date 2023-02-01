The Jordan Tatum 1 ‘Archer Ave’ pays tribute to Archer Ave in St. Louis, Missouri, the place where Jayson Tatum was born and raised. This Jordan Tatum 1 comes dressed in a White, University Red, University Blue, and University Gold color combination. Utilizing White throughout the upper, while constructed with mesh and leather. Next, Red adorns the branding with Blue on the sides and heel. ‘Archer Ave’ appears on the inside of the tongue, Tatum’s number on the heel. Finishing the look is a White and icy translucent outsole.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO