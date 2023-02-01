Read full article on original website
CONGRATULATIONS, Our children and parents need you and ALL of your resources. May God Bless you in your position and give you what you will need to BE A Great influence in this Now Season that IS greatly impacting us all.
2
St. Louis metro AKA sorority celebrates 115 years of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members from the St. Louis metropolitan chapters will have a special luncheon today.
Brandon Bosley Is the Wrong Alderman to Make St. Louis Streets Safer
The sponsor of Board Bill 120 is now walking back pedestrian safety provisions in favor of unrelated projects
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billion
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Missouri and the good he has done for the community.
saucemagazine.com
Mainlander, an American supper club, will open in the Central West End in April
A new twist on a classic concept is coming to the Central West End. Mainlander supper club will make its debut in April at 8 S. Euclid Ave., formerly home to Poke Doke, as reported by St. Louis Magazine. An old-fashioned concept, though still popular in northern states, supper clubs...
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
Lacy Clay Is Likely Public Official No. 1 in St. Louis Bribery Scandal, P-D Reports
A search warrant reveals details that could link Clay and Alderman Brandon Bosley to the case
See the St. Louis Diner That is Having a Great Time Being Rude
Normally, if I tell you there's a diner where the people are very rude, you'd take that as a bad thing. However, there is what looks like a new place in St. Louis that wears that "rude" label like a badge of courage. Have you ever heard of Karen's Diner?...
stlpublicradio.org
Black doulas in St. Louis want Black mothers to have a voice — and healthy babies
Denetria Thompson remembers her first cesarean section all too well. During a pregnancy checkup 10 years ago, Thompson’s doctor scheduled her for induced labor. She was 38 weeks pregnant, and her doctor told her she could deliver early if she wanted to. A week later, Thompson anxiously walked into...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time
ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
Longtime FOX 2 employee Rodolfo Gonzalez set for retirement
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – After keeping the studios and newsrooms of FOX 2 and KPLR spick-and-span for 20 years, longtime employee Rodolfo Gonzalez is set for retirement. FOX 2 thanked Rodolfo for his time with a special sendoff celebration Friday, his final day of work. Many of his close friends gathered Friday and surprised him with cake, cards and a gift basket.
Baby born on 2/2/22 at 22:22 continues to inspire others
One year ago, a baby warmed hearts with his unique and memorable birthday. Clark Kelley was born on February 2, 2022, at 22:22 military time. His story aired exclusively on FOX 2 and went viral across the country.
advantagenews.com
Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down
Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
SneakerFiles
First Look: Jordan Tatum 1 ‘Archer Ave’
The Jordan Tatum 1 ‘Archer Ave’ pays tribute to Archer Ave in St. Louis, Missouri, the place where Jayson Tatum was born and raised. This Jordan Tatum 1 comes dressed in a White, University Red, University Blue, and University Gold color combination. Utilizing White throughout the upper, while constructed with mesh and leather. Next, Red adorns the branding with Blue on the sides and heel. ‘Archer Ave’ appears on the inside of the tongue, Tatum’s number on the heel. Finishing the look is a White and icy translucent outsole.
North St. Louis hit by another carjacking incident
Someone robbed a driver and stole their automobile just before 2 a.m. this morning on Hodiamont Avenue near Ella Avenue in North St. Louis.
The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, February 2 to February 5
City Museum's Tunnel of Love, the Bleeding Hearts Ball and more
kcur.org
Missouri is ready to execute Leonard Taylor next week. He may be innocent
Leonard Taylor, a Missouri inmate on death row, is set to be executed by the state Feb. 7. Taylor was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three kids in St. Louis almost 20 years ago. But Taylor says he wasn’t in Missouri when the killings took place. “The...
