Can You Guess Shania Twain's Go-To Drink For A Night On The Town?

Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain revealed her go-to drink when she’s going out, and it makes perfect sense.

Twain recently shared her drink of choice in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada , as she spoke about one of her latest singles, “Giddy Up!” The dance-worthy track is part of Twain’s Queen of Me era as she gears up to release her long-awaited studio album on Friday (February 3).

“You talk about putting ‘up’ in your ‘giddy.’ You talk about a night on the town (with a) drink in your hand. I gotta ask you — I think I have an idea — but what is your favorite drink when you’re going out?” ET Canada wanted to know when sitting down with the global superstar.

Twain replied, “OK, when I’m going out to party, or when I just wanna …let loose, it’s tequila.” She confirmed ET Canada ’s “spicy marg” vibe, and declared herself the “Queen Of Spicy Margaritas 😂🍹” when she shared the interview moment on TikTok on Wednesday morning (February 1).

Twain released “ Giddy Up! ” in early January, about a month before Queen of Me was set to make its highly-anticipated debut. She said at the time that the song aims to represent the “night on the town” side of her personality, and encourages listeners to “have a little fun and go totally crazy!!” Twain has released a few songs from her forthcoming era of music, and previously shared how Queen of Me represents a confidence and empowerment .

“The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!’,” Twain said in a statement at the time. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy Up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!'”