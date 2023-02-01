Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
One of The Best Selection of Mushrooms in Connecticut? Bantam
There's a fungus among us, and I love it. Mushrooms that is. I know everyone has been Googling Cordyceps over the last few weeks, and the fear of fungi is starting to spread as The Last of Us takes over pop culture, but damn they're good. Go into the average...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
tourcounsel.com
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut
Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
WTNH.com
Gil on the Go: Shady Glen turning 75 this year
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is celebrating 75 years this year, so in honor of that, Gil on the Go is doing a 75th Anniversary Tour to take a look at businesses around the state that are also celebrating anniversaries. Shady Glen in Manchester is celebrating 75 years...
Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon
Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut. As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 outages in its service territory.
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
Goodbye for now: Milford’s nostalgia, horror shop ‘Weirdo Wonderland’ closes storefront
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Weirdo Wonderland, it’s Halloween all-year long. The shop, a unique, niche spot for horror fans, is closing its Milford storefront. Weirdo Wonderland, tucked among a string of shops on Bridgeport Avenue in the Devon neighborhood, announced the news on Wednesday. “Sure has been fun, but we can’t keep up with […]
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The Year
The prestigious Food & Wine Magazine names it's 2023 'Best Diner In Connecticut' and they follow a very simple rule when selecting the best diners in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford
Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
tourcounsel.com
Crystal Mall | Shopping mall in Waterford, Connecticut
Crystal Mall is an enclosed, two-level regional mall in Waterford, Connecticut. It is situated in a central retail area off the Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), across from a smaller, open-air shopping center, Waterford Commons. The mall covers a gross leaseable area of 782,786 sq ft (72,723 m2), making it Connecticut's ninth largest mall, boasting 110 shops.
Prospect barn fire kills all animals inside
An unknown number of animals were killed in a barn fire in the area of Spring Road on Friday night.
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
Fire destroys home on Apple Hill in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted overnight at a house on Apple Hill in Wethersfield, according to local fire departments. The home was unfortunately destroyed by the blaze. Fire departments first responded just before 1 a.m. on reports of a garage fire. When crews arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming from the garage […]
