Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers have been fined by the NFL for their actions while playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Williams was fined $12,731 for unnecessary roughness after he pounded K’Von Wallace to the ground as the Eagle safety and 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel got into an altercation. The play resulted in both Williams and Wallace being ejected from the game, but Wallace was not for his action.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO