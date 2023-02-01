ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract saga draws honest take from Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens have a big Lamar Jackson problem on their hands. After failing to reach an extension with him last year, the team is now facing the very real possibility of losing their star quarterback. With the offseason almost starting, Baltimore now has to consider what constitutes a fair offer in their eyes. One of Lamar Jackson’s teammates, Roquan Smith, shared his thoughts on the star’s contract extension.
Alabama football’s 5-star QB reacts to new OC hire

There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits. Former...
Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move

As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw slapped with $23,161 in fines for NFC title game actions vs. Eagles

Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers have been fined by the NFL for their actions while playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Williams was fined $12,731 for unnecessary roughness after he pounded K’Von Wallace to the ground as the Eagle safety and 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel got into an altercation. The play resulted in both Williams and Wallace being ejected from the game, but Wallace was not for his action.
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn

Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMeco Ryans shares strong words on the true potential of this promising Texans DB

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans managed to get the best out of multiple 49ers defenders during his two-season run as San Francisco defensive coordinator. Ryans now has another crucial test coming up in his coaching career, as he will be working with a young Texans defense that is filled with promising talents across the […] The post DeMeco Ryans shares strong words on the true potential of this promising Texans DB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Where Bryce Young is expected be drafted amid size concerns, per NFL executives

Bryce Young is the NFL Draft’s biggest dilemma. The talent from the Alabama football product is undeniable. His ability to dissect defenses helped the Crimson Tide find success over the last few years. However, Young’s stature has been called into question multiple times. So, has that affected his draft stock at all? Well, probably not, based on Jeff Howe’s report for The Athletic.
RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation

The New York Jets are on the hunt for a new quarterback. That much is obvious, especially with their performance last season. The QB position was easily their worst position last year, with Zach Wilson severely underwhelming. They’ve already been linked to one Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets apparently have two other targets: Jimmy Garoppolo […] The post RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady ‘expected’ to occupy Fox NFL analyst booth after retirement

Tom Brady will go from being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to a Fox NFL analyst, following his retirement. Prior to the 2022 season, Fox announced that Tom Brady would become its lead analyst for NFL games when the quarterback finally decided to call it a career. Despite much skepticism that Brady would actually join the broadcast booth, the former Buccaneers quarterback is expected to call games, according to The Athletic.
Richard Sherman, Cam Heyward, others bash NFL for considering potential rule change

The NFL is reportedly considering banning “hip drop” tackles, per NFL’s CMO Allen Sills, via Dov Kleiman. Past and present NFL players have not taken kindly to the news, although nothing is official as of this juncture. The #NFL is planning to have an "active conversation" this offseason about possibly banning the “hip drop” tackles, […] The post Richard Sherman, Cam Heyward, others bash NFL for considering potential rule change appeared first on ClutchPoints.
