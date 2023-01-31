ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

mycouriertribune.com

Family overcomes child's rare medical condition together

Heather and Blake Hollon, who live between Liberty and Kearney, are the parents of a feisty, tractor-loving 2-year-old little boy with all the spunk and active-nature a toddler should have. Not many would guess their son, Case Hollon, had a complicated diagnosis known as Omphalocele, where his abdominal organs grew...
LIBERTY, MO
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
tourcounsel.com

New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license

The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
MISSION, KS
bluevalleypost.com

🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County

This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

