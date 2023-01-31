Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
Family overcomes child's rare medical condition together
Heather and Blake Hollon, who live between Liberty and Kearney, are the parents of a feisty, tractor-loving 2-year-old little boy with all the spunk and active-nature a toddler should have. Not many would guess their son, Case Hollon, had a complicated diagnosis known as Omphalocele, where his abdominal organs grew...
KMBC.com
1 hospitalized following Prairie Village crash blamed on distracted driving from pet being inside vehicle
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — An individual was hospitalized late Thursday night in Prairie Village from a crash blamed on distracted driving due to a pet in the vehicle. Police say the head-on injury crash happened in the area of 75th Street and Lamar. A driver was heading westbound and...
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
Photos: Overland Park woman spots rare weather phenomenon
An Overland Park, Kansas, resident spotted an unusual sight in the sky: Rare clouds with a circular gap formed by a plane.
KCK woman thankful after firefighters rescue son, dog from recent house fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department shared body cam video with FOX4, which shows first responders battling the blaze, the cause of which is unknown.
KMBC.com
'Many patients are dying': Kansas City-based doctor says situation in Haiti worsening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC has an update tonight about a place where things have gone from bad to worse - and how a Kansas City-area doctor is still working to make a difference. Last fall, we brought you the story of Dr. Ted Higgins and a surgical center...
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man from Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Overland Park, Kan. Frank Iams, 79, was last seen Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the area of the 9600 block of Wedd Dr. in Overland Park. Iams is described as a white male...
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
Olathe man lucky to be alive after being shot while hunting in Miami County
An Olathe, Kansas man is recovering at Overland Park Medical Center after being shot while hunting in Miami County's Hillsdale Park.
KCTV 5
Community, landlord want to replace closed Sun Fresh with new grocery store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in southern Kansas City, Missouri, need to find a new grocery store after the Sun Fresh in the Red Bridge Shopping Center closed last week. “Nobody really wants to live in a neighborhood where they have to make a 20-minute drive to get...
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
tourcounsel.com
New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
KMBC.com
State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license
The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
bluevalleypost.com
🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County
This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
Mom of inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility finally noticed Denice Rainey.
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
