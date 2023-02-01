I see why peoples in leaving nys because trash like this next is more taxes telling me what I can smoke this is now turning into dictatorship we’re can someone vote this trash out before and more harm comes to nys and that’s with all democrats
she knows our electrical grid cannot handle it she's just pushing it and see if something sticks on the wall because everybody in the House Representatives are shooting it down because they know it will not work all she's trying to do is trying to freeze out people in the winters so everybody will move and they'll be places for the immigrants because she's already trying to push that narrative on New York city mayor
People don't understand all these bans only hurt homeowners and people who work. They already raised property taxes to cover God knows what, and everyone else that makes Baer minimum gets a break
