FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One suspect arrested in SLC fatal stabbing investigation, the other at large
One of the two suspects allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City that took place Thursday, Feb. 2 has been arrested.
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, working with the...
Police searching for two suspects wanted in deadly Salt Lake City stabbing
The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing on Thursday, Feb. 2.
ksl.com
3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting
MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
2 arrests made in connection to fatal shooting in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police announced they have arrested 2 men connected to a fatal shooting at the townhome complex Thursday evening.
2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide
Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.
kslnewsradio.com
One person dead following a stabbing in Salt Lake City suspect still at large
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say one person has died following a stabbing Thursday afternoon. Police say the stabbing occurred at the Palmer Court Apartments at 999 S. Main Street at 3:43 p.m. Once officers arrived on scene, they found a male in critical condition. The...
Woman faces charges for allegedly operating crack house in Holladay
On Thursday morning, Feb. 2, Lisa Lyn Bangerter, 59, was arrested and faces charges of operating an alleged crack house in Hollday after she was served a search warrant. The Unified Police Department
kjzz.com
WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
Gephardt Daily
North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
Suspect in U of U football player's murder ordered to stand trial
A judge has determined that there is sufficient evidence for the man who allegedly shot and killed University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe in 2021 to stand trial.
ksl.com
Utah man claims he burglarized same home under construction 10 times
PLEASANT GROVE — A man who claims he burglarized the same home under construction about 10 times, because he was in debt, has been arrested. Spencer Gordon Olson, 33, of Pleasant Grove, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of five counts of burglary and three counts of theft.
Taylorsville man charged federally for allegedly distributing large amount of fentanyl
A Taylorsville man has been arrested and charged in a federal criminal complaint for allegedly distributing fentanyl to an undercover FBI agent, according to the United States District Court of Utah.
ABC 4
Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
KSLTV
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of West Valley City home; Utah man arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A missing girl from Arizona has been found while a Utah man, who is listed on the sex offender registry, has been arrested. Jordan Sorenson was on probation with Adult Probation and Parole at the time of his arrest. According to a press release...
Ute Football Player’s alleged murderer Buk Buk, faces preliminary hearing
After many postponements, Buk M. Buk finally had a preliminary hearing for the alleged murder of Aaron Lowe, a local football player.
Body camera video shows officers fatally shooting suspect
Newly-released body camera video shows what led Salt Lake City police officers to fatally shoot a suspect who had fled a traffic stop before leading police on a pursuit.
KSLTV
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson now faces multiple felony charges for selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he’s been given too many chances by the judicial system. Stay-at-home-mom...
KSLTV
$150,000 stolen from Utah woman’s bank account; investigation underway
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Authorities are investigating after more than $150,000 was allegedly stolen from an elderly woman’s bank account in North Ogden. According to a Facebook post from North Ogden City, officers were dispatched on Monday, Jan. 23, after the victim’s child made a complaint. Lt....
