Taylorsville, UT

kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD's SWAT Team, working with the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting

MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
MAGNA, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public's help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. "Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex," the West Valley City Police Deportment says. "That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose's murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
HERRIMAN, UT

