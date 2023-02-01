ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Songwriter

4 Songs You Didn’t Know Snoop Dogg Wrote for Dr. Dre

Whether he’s working with Kelly Clarkson on a singing competition show, with Martha Stewart on some crossover television spectacular, or performing hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Snoop Dogg has become a household name with his smooth style and skillful lyrics. But did you know...
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Vibe

Swizz Beatz Reveals Lil Wayne Didn’t Like “Uproar” Alterations

Swizz Beatz revealed Lil Wayne didn’t take too kindly to changes made to their “Uproar” single. During the Jan. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, the Ruff Ryders head honcho revealed that alterations made to the Tha Carter V single, which primarily impacted his vocals, didn’t sit well with the New Orleans rapper.  The Verzuz co-founder detailed that he converted some of Weezy’s lyrics and repurposed them into a hook for the single, prompting backlash from the legend. More from VIBE.comLil Wayne's $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major HitRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact AwardLil Wayne's...
Vibe

Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise

Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
XXL Mag

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Drops Debut Single ‘Brooklyn Zoo’ – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 1995: Today is the 28th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan member Ol' Dirty Bastard dropping his first single, "Brooklyn Zoo," from his debut solo album, Return to the 36th Chambers: The Dirty Version, on Elektra Records. The 17-song collection features the late ODB's sporadicly infectious rap style and marked his ascension from Wu-Tang Clan founder to solo MC.
Bossip

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Is Sam REALLY Comparing Himself To Eazy-E?!

Growing Up Hip Hop always manages to assemble some interesting characters for the cast BUT Sam really might take the cake. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop premiering Thursday, February 2nd on WE tv. In the clip, Layzie Bone meets up with Sam and Lil Eazy-E in the studio to discuss plans for a tribute concert in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Unfortunately, Sam is currently facing serious legal issues after police confiscated an AR-15 and marijuana that were in his possession and he may not be able to join in.
NME

Shania Twain declined Prince’s invitation to make “the next ‘Rumours'”

Shania Twain has revealed that she rejected Prince‘s offer to make “the next ‘Rumours'” together. Twain said in a new interview that the late star contacted her in 2008, around the time that she was planning her divorce from her then-husband Matt “Mutt” Lange following his infidelities. Prince saw it as an opportunity to make the ultimate heartbreak album akin to the Fleetwood Mac classic.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Every Rapper Nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award

We are a roughly a week way before the 2023 Grammy Awards, and hip-hop is represented in several categories at this year's annual telecast. Leading the pack in the rap and major categories is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his brilliant tune, "The Heart Part 5."
XXL Mag

Juice Wrld’s Last Album in the Works, Lil Bibby Says

Two years after the release of Juice Wrld's posthumous album, Fighting Demons, Lil Bibby has announced that a final Juice project is in the works. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Lil Bibby, CEO and founder of Grade A Productions, the label Juice Wrld was signed to in partnership with Interscope Records, jumped on his Instagram account to announce that he's working on the final posthumous album for Juice. The mogul shared a video of the late Chicago rapper in happier times, dancing in the studio.

