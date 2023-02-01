ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice storms cause mass flight cancellations into Wednesday

By Jack Birle
 3 days ago

Ice storms i n Texas have caused mass flight cancellations in key cities for two airlines, affecting travelers nationwide.

More than 600 flights out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and more than 150 flights out of Dallas Love Field Airport were canceled Wednesday, per FlightAware.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES REPORTS $800 MILLION LOSS OVER HOLIDAY SEASON DISASTER

More than 3,000 flights had been canceled nationwide by noon Wednesday, already surpassing the total number canceled across the United States due to inclement weather on Tuesday.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are the two companies most affected by the storms due to their focus on operations in Texas, with the airlines reporting more than 800 and 650 flights, respectively, being canceled nationwide. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport serves as one of the major hubs for American.

Cancellations and delays affected airports in Dallas and Austin, Texas, along with Nashville, Tennessee.

An American Airlines aircraft undergoes deicing procedures on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas.


The winter weather in Texas has engulfed the state in ice, freezing rain, and sleet. The storm, which encompasses most of the state, has been blamed for two deaths, and it knocked out power for more than 250,000 customers.

Ice storm warnings stretched from southwest Texas to western Tennessee on Wednesday morning as the storm system continued to move east. The National Weather Service is warning that "significant ice and sleet accumulations will continue to have impacts across portions of the South and Southeast through Thursday."

