Nashville, TN

WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Protest over Tyre Nichols’ death held in downtown …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

911 calls describe urgent moments after Green Hills walker shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing the 911 calls made after a woman was shot and injured while walking in Green Hills. The incident happened late Monday night. The woman, a Louisiana State University medical student, was home visiting her parents when two men attacked her.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police increases presence downtown area

A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022. We take a look at how one school system decides on whether to close for the weather. Family speaks after woman shot in Green Hills. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The family...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen arrested in connection with fatal East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man accused of shooting a teen in October 2022, police said on Thursday. Brian Sutton Jr., 19, has been charged in the shooting death of Isaac Brown, 18. Brown was found dead on Oct. 19 on Fairwin Avenue in East Nashville. He had been shot in the head.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

Man Faces Attempted Murder For Gibson Drive Shooting

Arrest warrants charging attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun have been issued against Rayshawn Javius, 24, for a violent January 7th crime spree that resulted in a woman on Gibson Drive being critically injured by gunfire. Javius was arrested last night...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family speaks out after LSU med student shot in random Green Hills attack

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A family is speaking out for the first time after a 26-year-old woman was violently attacked in Green Hills Monday night. The woman, a Harpeth Hall graduate, and Louisiana State University medical student, was attacked randomly by two unidentified suspects at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville Police investigate ‘targeted’ shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a targeted shooting that occurred near the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway on Thursday. Police responded to the intersection just after noon for a shooting that had already occurred. In a news release, Clarksville Police said it appeared...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Man shot at Peachers Mill and 101st Parkway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN

