NME
Judas Priest share update after cancelled Ozzy Osbourne tour
Judas Priest have shared an update after Ozzy Osbourne’s revealed he could no longer tour due to his ongoing recovery from an accident. The Prince of Darkness cancelled all his upcoming shows and said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
NME
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a “little leprechaun”
Conor McGregor has responded to Liam Neeson calling him a “little leprechaun” and saying that he gives Ireland “a bad name”. Neeson called out McGregor during an interview with Men’s Health, where he was talking about how he “can’t stand” UFC. “That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong – the months of training we do…’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC.”
NME
Simon Cowell has head set on fire during ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ audition
Simon Cowell recently had his head set on fire during a contestant’s Britain’s Got Talent audition. The talent mogul and judge was reportedly brought up on stage by a mute and masked magician auditioning for the competition who put a hood over Cowell’s head. The magician reportedly...
NME
Madonna does viral ‘Wednesday’ dance and pays tribute to Lady Gaga on TikTok
Madonna has joined in with the viral TikTok trend started by Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. The Queen of Pop is the latest celebrity to recreate the titular character’s dance from episode four of the TV show, set to Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’. The...
NME
Shania Twain declined Prince’s invitation to make “the next ‘Rumours'”
Shania Twain has revealed that she rejected Prince‘s offer to make “the next ‘Rumours'” together. Twain said in a new interview that the late star contacted her in 2008, around the time that she was planning her divorce from her then-husband Matt “Mutt” Lange following his infidelities. Prince saw it as an opportunity to make the ultimate heartbreak album akin to the Fleetwood Mac classic.
NME
Jimmy Page honours Jeff Beck as “the quiet chief” at funeral
Jeff Beck‘s funeral took place yesterday, (February 3) during which Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page described him in the eulogy he gave as “the quiet chief”. The comedian Jim Moir, otherwise known as Vic Reeves, was in attendance and mentioned this detail in a post on Instagram shared just after he got back from the service.
NME
Ed Sheeran reveals “turbulent” time in his life stopped him engaging with social media
Ed Sheeran has explained why he’s been absent from social media for the past few years, and has promised to resume posting. The pop star said in a video shared on his Instagram account yesterday (January 31) that he “didn’t really feel like being online” when he was experiencing “some turbulent things” in his personal life.
NME
Brian May says Queen used to get “irritated” when audiences sang along to songs
Brian May has said Queen used to get “irritated” by crowds singing every line to their songs during their earliest days as a band. Speaking to Total Guitar magazine, May said initially, they just wanted fans to listen to the lyrics they’d spent hours coming up with.
Advocate
World Tour and Show Dates
Beyoncé fans rejoiced on Wednesday after the superstar singer announced her Renaissance World Tour dates and locations. She announced the tour on Instagram. The international tour is set to kick off in Sweden on May 10 with a performance in the Swedish capital city of Stockholm and will last till September 27 in New Orleans.
NME
Skrillex links up with Palestinian artist Nai Barghouti for crisp new single ‘Xena’
Skrillex (aka Sonny Moore) has returned with his fifth single in less than a month: the sharp and dynamic ‘Xena’, for which he linked up with Palestinian singer and composer Nai Barghouti. The song itself has long held a near-mythical status with Moore’s fanbase, as the EDM titan...
NME
Y Not reveal stacked line-up for 2023
Y Not Festival have revealed its stacked line-up for its 2023 edition. The festival will return to Pikehall in Derbyshire from July 28-30, with Royal Blood topping the bill on the Friday night. Headlining the Saturday and Sunday night respectively will be Kasabian and Paul Weller. Meanwhile, Bombay Bicycle Club will start the party on Thursday July 27 for festivalgoers who turn up to the site early.
NME
‘The Day Before’ fans aren’t impressed with long-awaited gameplay trailer
Fntastic shared new footage of The Day Before for the first time since 2021 yesterday (February 2), but fans weren’t impressed. Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.
NME
Paramore’s Hayley Williams reveals she wants to play shows with band Shame
Hayley Williams has opened up about her love of Shame, saying she wants to play shows with them in the future. Speaking in a new interview with The Guardian, Williams opened up about her love of the band’s music. Williams said: “There’s a lot of really great punk music...
NME
Slipknot share surprise new standalone track, ‘Bone Church’
Slipknot have surprised fans with the unexpected release of a standalone single – check out ‘Bone Church’ below. The track landed today (February 2) complete with a video directed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan titled ‘Yen – Director’s Cut (Bone Church)’. The video refreshes footage from the band’s previous ‘Yen’ music video.
NME
Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane wins award for drum performance at tribute concert
Taylor Hawkins‘ 16-year-old son Shane has won a prestigious drumming award for his performance of the Foo Fighters song ‘My Hero’. Shane’s turn behind the kit was considered one of the standout moments of the concert held for his father in Wembley Stadium last September. In recognition of his performance, the Drumeo Awards gave him the coveted prize of Drum Performance of the Year.
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says
Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
BBC
Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border
Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
Twice to release new EP 'Ready to Be' in March
K-pop stars Twice will release a new mini album, "Ready to Be," in March.
NME
Mark E. Smith’s family hit out at “extremely offensive” new project by former members of The Fall
The family of late The Fall frontman Mark E. Smith have addressed the new music project created by former members of the post-punk band. Last year, five musicians who played as part of The Fall throughout the band’s various line-up changes assembled to create a new group called House Of All. The members of the new band include drummers Simon Wolstencroft and Paul Hanley, who joined The Fall between 1980 to 1997, as well as former bassist Steve Hanley and guitarists Pete Greenway and Martin Bramah.
BBC
Yorkshire racism hearings: Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain pull out of ECB process
Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain have withdrawn from the disciplinary process relating to allegations of historical racism at Yorkshire. The three were among seven individuals, along with Yorkshire, charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over allegations made by Azeem Rafiq. They join former Yorkshire captain...
