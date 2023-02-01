If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a lot of practical reasons to shop at Costco. It’s a great place to stock up on bulk amounts of household and kitchen staples for a discount, and thanks to the variety of products they offer, you can often get away with a one-stop-shop for the week, instead of having to go to multiple stores to get what you need. But the real reason why we love to shop at Costco isn’t very practical at all: it’s because we love their snacks! From the bakery section full of sweets and treats, to the freezer aisle loaded with temptations, Costco is our favorite place to grab fun foods for our parties and hang outs. And with the Super Bowl coming up, there’s no better time to finally get a Costco membership so you can stock up on game day snacks before the big event.

