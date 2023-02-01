ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Gisele Bündchen responds to Tom Brady’s retirement

By Stacey Mickles
The Comeback
 3 days ago
One person suspiciously quiet about Tom Brady’s retirement , at least early on, was his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen . Brady announced Wednesday morning he was calling it quits this time for good.

In his announcement, Brady thanked his family, friends, and teammates, but also said he wouldn’t change a thing. That’s interesting with his marriage coming to an end basically once he decided to unretire last year.

Since their divorce, Bündchen (seen above with Brady after Super Bowl LV in 2020) has been seen not only restarting her modeling career , but also dating again. So, it doesn’t seem as if their breakup affected her as it did him.

She has quietly moved on with her life and seems to be happy about it.

People all across social media are giving their two cents on the subject, with many believing that the pair will be back together sooner than later now that Brady has retired.

Many also believe that Brady will be knocking on her door soon (they are neighbors) and begging for forgiveness.

Bündchen, however, has finally released a statement on Brady’s retirement via social media.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” Bündchen wrote in the comments on Brady’s Instagram post announcing his retirement, along with a prayer hands emoji.

Short but sweet, but you get the point. There appears to be no hard feelings between the two, which is nice to see.

[ The New York Post ; photo from Kim Klement/USA Today Sports]

The post Gisele Bündchen responds to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

The Comeback

The Comeback

