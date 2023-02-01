Read full article on original website
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Tom Brady's Final Gift to Patriots: Another 'Pass'?
Leave to Tom Brady to turn his final act into a victory for the New England Patriots.
Rob Gronkowski makes declaration on possibility of Tom Brady unretiring again
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on the “Up and Adams” show and discussed the possibility of teammate Tom Brady unretiring again. On Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a video that he was retiring from the NFL “for good.”. Brady announced his...
What Tom Brady’s NFL Career Taught Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes
As Patrick Mahomes was kickstarting his Chiefs tenure, the greatest quarterback of all time was putting the finishing touches on his own NFL career. Mahomes’ first five seasons in Kansas City proved to be the final five campaigns of Tom Brady’s remarkable 23-year run in the league. Despite the limited overlap, the star signal-callers shared the field for multiple memorable matchups, including the 2019 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.
The Daily South
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered At A Tampa Animal Shelter Throughout Football Season
In the moments after Tom Brady announced his retirement from football “for good” this week, the news was flooded with stories about NFL stats, rings, and records. But one story, told by someone who knows Brady personally, seems to have gotten overlooked amongst the passing yards and touchdowns.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes: Matching Tom Brady’s level ‘seems impossible’
Tom Brady tucked his second and seemingly final retirement announcement into the middle of Patrick Mahomes' latest Super Bowl run. And perhaps it's fate that these two moments should intersect, because if anyone is going to compete for Brady's record of seven Super Bowl wins, it's Mahomes. The Kansas City...
New England Patriots poke fun at Tom Brady’s retirement news
The New England Patriots have shared their funny reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement news.The Massachusetts based football team took to Twitter on Wednesday to address Brady’s announcement that he would be leaving the NFL “for good” after his current season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended. The news came after the quarterback previously announced his retirement in February 2022, only to return to the sport days later.The Patriots, which the 45-year-old played on for more than 20 seasons, hilariously quote-tweeted their initial message from when Brady first announced that he was leaving the sport last year.“Quite the ride indeed....
Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role
When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension. After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever
Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
In the end, Tom Brady did what he said he would
Even though his first retirement didn’t take, Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner, predicted a long time ago he’d play till he was 45
The Bathos of Brady
I’m sick of writing about Tom Brady.You’re probably sick of reading about him. Now you know how the ancient Mesopotamians felt about Methuselah: Jeez, 969 years old—how many more hot takes do we need about when that priest is going to retire?What we witnessed in the past year was the undead phase of Brady’s football career. The actual human version of that career ended, possibly, after his Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers, in 2021 or, more probably, with his short-lived retirement early in 2022. But Brady shambled on, liminal, cadaverous, desiccated (compare his sunken, middle-aged cheeks of 2023 with...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts reflect on first Black QB matchup in NFL championship game
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen hurts will be making history in Super Bowl LVII as the first pair of Black starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history. Mahomes is just one of three Black quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl (Doug Williams and Russell Wilson are the others), and has been the best quarterback in the league for several years now.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement "for good"
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL for the 2nd time, but he says this time it is "for good." Brady posted a short video to his social media accounts on Wednesday morning with a simple message saying "Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
Gregg Rosenthal ranks Eli Manning 32nd among 66 all-time Super Bowl QBs
There have been 56 Super Bowl games and 66 ‘rankable’ quarterbacks. The New York Giants have been in five Super Bowls and threw out four different quarterbacks in those games. With the standard being anywhere from No.1 (Tom Brady) to No. 66 (Rex Grossman), where do the Giants’...
