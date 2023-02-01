ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

What Tom Brady’s NFL Career Taught Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

As Patrick Mahomes was kickstarting his Chiefs tenure, the greatest quarterback of all time was putting the finishing touches on his own NFL career. Mahomes’ first five seasons in Kansas City proved to be the final five campaigns of Tom Brady’s remarkable 23-year run in the league. Despite the limited overlap, the star signal-callers shared the field for multiple memorable matchups, including the 2019 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes: Matching Tom Brady’s level ‘seems impossible’

Tom Brady tucked his second and seemingly final retirement announcement into the middle of Patrick Mahomes' latest Super Bowl run. And perhaps it's fate that these two moments should intersect, because if anyone is going to compete for Brady's record of seven Super Bowl wins, it's Mahomes. The Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

New England Patriots poke fun at Tom Brady’s retirement news

The New England Patriots have shared their funny reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement news.The Massachusetts based football team took to Twitter on Wednesday to address Brady’s announcement that he would be leaving the NFL “for good” after his current season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended. The news came after the quarterback previously announced his retirement in February 2022, only to return to the sport days later.The Patriots, which the 45-year-old played on for more than 20 seasons, hilariously quote-tweeted their initial message from when Brady first announced that he was leaving the sport last year.“Quite the ride indeed....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NESN

Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role

When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension. After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t...
CBS Sports

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever

Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
The Atlantic

The Bathos of Brady

I’m sick of writing about Tom Brady.You’re probably sick of reading about him. Now you know how the ancient Mesopotamians felt about Methuselah: Jeez, 969 years old—how many more hot takes do we need about when that priest is going to retire?What we witnessed in the past year was the undead phase of Brady’s football career. The actual human version of that career ended, possibly, after his Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers, in 2021 or, more probably, with his short-lived retirement early in 2022. But Brady shambled on, liminal, cadaverous, desiccated (compare his sunken, middle-aged cheeks of 2023 with...
Tina Howell

NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement "for good"

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL for the 2nd time, but he says this time it is "for good." Brady posted a short video to his social media accounts on Wednesday morning with a simple message saying "Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

