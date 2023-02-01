One Time Angels Retiree Signs Minor League Deal With AL West Rival

The Angels may be seeing a lot of him.

Former Angel retiree RHP Ty Buttrey has agreed to a minor league deal with the Houston Astros, per The Athletic 's Sam Blum. Buttrey was with the Angels from 2018-2020, before retiring in 2021. He returned to Triple-A in 2022, and will now be making another return, this time with an American League West rival.

Buttrey appeared in 115 games for the Angels across his three seasons in the major leagues. His largest workload came in 2019, when he made 72 appearances for the Halos, sporting a 3.98 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 72.1 innings pitched.

Then, in 2021, at just 28 years old, Buttrey abruptly announced his retirement. But he came back to the Angels in 2022 in Triple-A, however, he didn't pitch very well.

Buttrey had a 5.94 ERA in 36.1 innings, allowing 24 earned runs and 23 walks. He never got an opportunity in the majors with the Angels last season, but will hope to do better in Houston's organization.

The Astros gave Buttrey an invitation to Spring Training, so he'll have plenty of opportunity to show that he can get back to being the pitcher he was a few years ago. He was by no means a great reliever, but he was definitely serviceable, and those are not easy to come by. Best of luck in Houston, Ty!