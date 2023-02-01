ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Reportedly Have Held Trade Talks Involving Former Top Prospects

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
 3 days ago

Should the Red Sox swing a trade?

The Boston Red Sox may be involved with a few more moves before the 2023 campaign rolls around.

Boston has been busy this offseason with plenty of players joining the club and even more out the door. The Red Sox have been connected to seemingly everyone available and that likely won't stop any time soon. Boston even has considered trading former top prospects, Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey

"I can't say (the Red Sox) are shopping Dalbec or Duran hard, only because both are coming off of down years, and other teams know that," McCaffrey said. "That said, yes, their names have been floated in talks as pieces of a package deal, but none of that has panned out."

Both Dalbec and Duran likely won't have big roles with the Red Sox in 2023 if they aren't dealt. Triston Casas is expected to be the team's everyday first baseman and either Adam Duvall or Enrique Hernandez likely will be playing centerfield.

While both Dalbec and Duran had down years in 2022, they both could be intriguing trade chips. Dalbec has shown impressive power but has struggled with getting on base and contact. A fresh start with a bigger role may be exactly what Dalbec needs to unlock his swing. He has shown flashes and thrived under pressure after the team acquired Kyle Schwarber in 2021. Dalbec certainly is talented, so maybe Boston could get a solid return.

Duran also at one point was the Red Sox's top prospect but hasn't been able to fully adjust to Major League Baseball yet. The 26-year-old has played in just 91 games across two seasons so there hasn't been much of a sample size. Duran has shown blazing speed but like Dalbec, has struggled to make contact. A change of scenery with a larger role likely would help Duran's development and he has plenty of potential.

While no deal has been agreed to, Dalbec and Duran certainly are players to monitor.

More MLB: Dodgers Reportedly Ink Ex-Red Sox Hurler; Could Be Intriguing Option To Bolster Bullpen

Inside The Red Sox

