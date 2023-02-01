Sunderland defender keen to step up into leadership role

Sunderland have lost their captain and top scorer to injury, but one man has vowed to step up and 'drive' the team forward.

Dan Ballard says he hopes to be a leader at Sunderland now he is fully fit against after injury.

Ballard has been in exceptional form for Sunderland since returning from injury, including a colossal performance in the FA Cup draw against Fulham.

However, now he has played his way back to fitness, he wants to give Sunderland even more.

“I’ve been feeling very good” Ballard told safc.com . “I think it took me a few games to get going again but now I’ve played eight games in a row, I am really starting to feel confident in myself and starting to improve my performances on the pitch.

“Hopefully now I can be someone that can drive the team forward.”

Ballard was just three games into his Sunderland career when he suffered a fractured foot against Queen’s Park Rangers.

There were complications in his recovery, which meant it took a little longer than planned, but he says he is now fully over it.

“The first couple of games are a bit nerve wracking. You are not sure how well it is going to hold up, how fit you are and whether you are going to struggle with the speed of it. But once you get the first few games out of the way, it’s only gone up from there.

“I’m now looking forward to each game and I’m feeling as confident as before I was injured.”

Read more Sunderland news