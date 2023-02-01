Read full article on original website
Related
Olympic boycott could render the Games 'pointless' if Russian athletes compete, says Polish minister
Allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at the Paris Olympics could lead to a large-scale boycott and render the Games "pointless," Poland's sports minister said on Thursday.
There's a sense that another turning point is approaching in Russia's war in Ukraine
Russia's mass mobilization, looming offensive and missile-borne terror against civilians is triggering fresh calls for even greater Western lethal aid to Ukraine, days after leaders signed off on their latest package that included the first tanks.
Russian soldier who fled Russia speaks to CNN
Konstantin Yefremov, a Russian soldier who fled Russia after he was dismissed from the army for refusing to return to Ukraine, speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett about the "dire" conditions he experienced while fighting.
Why the US hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn't it been shot down?
'There is only so much patience one can have': Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia
Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer "consequences" after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish -- let alone significantly reorient its posture toward -- the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
Ukraine says Russia is striking neighborhoods with missiles typically used to target airplanes
CNN's Sam Kiley reports.
Brazilian senator says Bolsonaro participated in a meeting to overturn election and didn't discourage the proposed plan
A Brazilian senator says former President Jair Bolsonaro attended a meeting in December to overturn Brazil's 2022 presidential election results, which granted current leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the presidency.
Pentagon officials are convinced the object floating over the U.S. is a Chinese surveillance balloon
CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon
A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations.
The war for Donbas moves to a different phase as Russia pounds cities that civilians can't afford to leave
Russia is bringing its war against Ukraine closer to the industrial cities of Donetsk with a series of missile strikes against densely populated areas.
Rishi Sunak has had a torrid first 100 days as Britain's leader. But the Conservatives might not be doomed
Earlier this week, Rishi Sunak celebrated his first 100 days as prime minister of the United Kingdom.
China and Russia are as close as ever, and that's a problem for the US
When Antony Blinken makes an expected trip to Beijing in the coming days for what would be the first visit to China by a US secretary of state since 2018, he will be cutting a stark contrast to the scene in the Chinese capital one year earlier.
Opinion: Suspected spy balloon shows how diplomacy can go way off course
On May 1, 1960, an American pilot, Francis Gary Powers, took off from a military airbase in Peshawar, Pakistan, in a top-secret U-2 spy plane to fly 3,000 miles across the Soviet Union, and take high resolution photos of military facilities.
Chile wildfires leave at least 22 people dead, officials say
At least 22 people have died in connection with widespread forest fires in south-central Chile, according to government officials.
What to make of the US military's movements in the Pacific and a general's wild warning about war
Multiple developments in recent weeks reinforce the US military's new hyperfocus on China. These military moves give the impression of resolve and focus that the US will help protect the democratic, self-governing island of Taiwan in the event of direct Chinese aggression.
A look at China's history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other.
Gautam Adani lost half his wealth in a flash. Here's what happened
Less than two weeks ago, Gautam Adani was the fourth-richest person in the world. With a personal fortune estimated at $120 billion, the self-made Indian industrialist was wealthier than either Bill Gates or Warren Buffet.
Japan's workers haven't had a raise in 30 years. Companies are under pressure to pay up
Hideya Tokiyoshi started his career as an English teacher in Tokyo about 30 years ago.
US, EU, G7 and Australia announce new price cap on Russian petroleum products
The US and allies are trying to further limit Russia's ability to make money and finance its war efforts with new price limits on products like gasoline and fuel oil, a senior Treasury official announced Friday -- adding to sanctions on Russian energy sales in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0