Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
UK Bank Nationwide Has Restricted Card Payments to Binance
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.K. bank Nationwide Building Society has restricted card payments made by users to cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Card payments to Binance are being declined by the U.K. bank "until further notice," according to a page...
CoinDesk
India's Reliance Retail, Other Merchants Now Accepting Digital Rupee
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. One of India's biggest retailers said it will allow customers to use a digital rupee to pay for purchases. Reliance Retail, the nation's largest retail chain, will be among several merchants accepting the central...
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Tensions Escalate; CZ Publishes 'Time Management' Rules
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" team discusses today's top stories, including Binance inviting Zanmai Labs, the entity operating the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to a blog post on Friday. Separately, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka 'CZ,' discusses his time management guidelines in a recent blog post. Plus, Russia's largest bank Sberbank will release a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May this year, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Lending Protocol Centrifuge Accrues $6M Unpaid Debt
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Some $5.8 million of loans in two lending pools are overdue on the decentralized lending protocolCentrifuge, according to data by blockchain credit analytics platform rwa.xyz. The distressed debt includes consumer loans and invoice and...
CoinDesk
Synapse Token Surges 44% as Cross-Chain Momentum Builds
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Synapse (SYN), the native token of the cross-chain Synapse Protocol, is trading at a five-month high of $1.22 following a 44.74% move to the upside over the past 24 hours. The token has outperformed...
CoinDesk
Binance Re-Enters South Korea by Buying Majority Stake in Crypto Exchange GOPAX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance has acquired a majority stakein South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX, re-entering the country's crypto market having withdrawn from it two years ago. The world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume closed its affiliate...
CoinDesk
Better Exchange Due Diligence Could Help Define Crypto’s 2023
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The crypto industry lost a lot in 2022, but there’s plenty of optimism it will rebound stronger and better in the years to come. One reason for that optimism is more risk-conscious investing...
CoinDesk
Giant Bitcoin 'Taproot Wizard' NFT Minted in Collaboration With Luxor Mining Pool
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Independent developer Udi Wertheimer claims he minted a giant image of what appears to be a bald, bearded wizard donning sunglasses and promoting “magic internet JPEGs” on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Ordinals protocol.
CoinDesk
Why Crypto Is Not an 'Industry'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. New concepts are complicated enough to talk about without having to struggle with vocabulary. It’s not so much the need to occasionally use arcane terms; it’s also that long-established words can be inadequate and better ones are not yet in circulation. One painful example is a word I need to use several times a day, knowing it is inaccurate.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bittrex Laying Off More Than 80 People
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Seattle-based cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex is reducing its staff by more than 80 people, the company confirmed Thursday, citing market conditions. In a leaked email on Twitter, Bittrex CEO Richie Lai told employees the team...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Is Bitcoin's Ride Past $24.1K a Stopping Point or Sign of Further Gains?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Crypto investors may have been expecting a 25 basis point rate hike, but the Fed's announcement didn't stop them from sending bitcoin and other cryptos higher. Will crypto assets move higher as more economic data pours in?
CoinDesk
BNY Mellon Names Caroline Butler CEO of Digital Assets
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Custodial banking giant BNY Mellon (BK) has promoted Caroline Butler to CEO of Digital Assets, the lenderannounced Thursday. Butler joined BNY Mellon in 2020 and most recently was CEO of Custody Services, where she...
CoinDesk
Zodia Custody Teams Up With SBI Digital Asset Holdings to Form Crypto Custodian in Japan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency storage provider Zodia Custody is forming a joint venture with Japanese financial services firm SBI Holdings's crypto arm to set up a crypto asset custodian for institutional investors, the two firmsannounced on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
CoinDesk
Is the Narrative Around ESG and Bitcoin Mining Shifting?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoiners are no stranger to environmental FUD. NLW argues, however, that there are more and more examples of mainstream media telling the story of bitcoin mining’s potential for positive environmental impact. What’s more, some of that thinking is finding the way into state government actions.
CoinDesk
How Flare Network Is Driving the Development of Real-World Applications through Its EVM Layer-1 Oracle Network and Smart Contract Platform
Layer-2 networks and scaling solutions have been getting a lot of attention from crypto enthusiasts and analysts of late, but what about the much-needed innovation in decentralized application (dapp) functionality?. The total size of the application-based industry is approaching $500 billion in market capitalization (with DeFi comprising a $48 billion...
Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023
Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies Files for Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a firm co-founded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former executive Gary Wang, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Friday. Emergent Fidelity was the company which held 56 million shares...
CoinDesk
Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital has reorganized its leadership with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug and the formation of an executive management committee, according to a letter sent out to limited partners on Friday.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Analytics Firm Chainalysis to Cut Jobs in Reorganization
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Blockchain analytics company Chainalysis is cutting headcount as it reorganizes to adjust to challenges in the crypto market. The New York-based firm, which specializes in analyzing and tracking crypto transactions for risk-management purposes, said...
Comments / 0