Punxsutawney, PA

Punxsy Beta Sorority held fundraiser for local food banks

By Bill Shannon
 6 days ago

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority is holding a fundraiser featuring homemade goodies.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 1, at the Jefferson Street Social Hall across from the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.

There is soup, sandwiches, hot dogs, beverages, and a big favorite: baked goods!

“To see the help, you know the difference that you make. Because there are so many needy people, especially right now in the times we’re in,” said Linda Bittle of the Punxsy Beta Sorority. “Just being able to help everybody. It makes you feel good you know cause there is not a whole lot of feel good anymore.”

The proceeds from the event will go to local food banks in the area.

“Today we are here as a fundraiser for the community we’ve been in our fundraising mode since probably around 1957 when we used to be with the YMCA and then in 1979 when the YMCA closed the ladies decided to carry on with the tradition, and so were the Punxy Beta Sorority. And every year we do different fundraisers and so this one is to help with the food banks this year, so that’s what we do we just kinda help wherever it’s needed in the community.” Bittle added.

