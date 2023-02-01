A star-studded slasher parody that somehow escaped the depths of developmental hell reignites praise

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming
No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most popular movie in an action icon’s entire ass-kicking career tears up the playbook on streaming
Gerard Butler almost exclusively makes what could broadly be described as Gerard Butler movies, and while nobody wants to be typecast or pigeonholed, the results speak for themselves. Plane is the ass-kicking Scotsman’s latest endeavor, and it’s proven to be one of his most popular yet. At the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Knock at the Cabin’ is M. Night Shyamalan’s first critically successful film since 2016
The results are in from both sides of the critical fence, and M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest venture Knock at the Cabin has established itself as a much-needed thumbs-up, currently boasting approval ratings numbering 69 and 75 on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences, respectively. This marks the first time since 2016, the year he released Split, that one of Shyamalan’s films received palpable praise from critics, with Glass and Old having both fallen on their faces in the years between.
wegotthiscovered.com
George Santos claimed to be a producer on the biggest bomb in ‘Spider-Man’ history, which he obviously wasn’t
The way in which George Santos has destroyed his own credibility has been fascinating to watch, and if feels as if barely a day goes by without the disgraced politician being caught up in yet another web of lies. In fact, “web” is incredibly apt in this instance, with the freshly-installed Congressman once claiming he was a producer on the infamous Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans stand up in defense of the movie’s most criticized character
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comfortably stands as the most well-received Marvel movie of 2022, with the vast majority of fans and critics alike preferring it to either Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Nevertheless, not everything about the spectacular superhero sequel is universally acclaimed. While there’s still a lot of positive buzz surrounding her upcoming Ironheart TV series, the inclusion of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in the movie was criticized by some as feeling inorganic to the story and an example of execs putting franchise-building ahead of the film.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hitting Disney Plus is reigniting fury over the franchise’s greatest failure
After a record-breaking long gap between its theatrical release and its streaming premiere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now finally made its Disney Plus debut. While you’d think that would be nothing but a cause for celebration for Marvel fans everywhere, unfortunately the acclaimed awards magnet being easier to watch than ever before has only increased criticism of the film, from its frustratingly murky lightning to lingering resentment over one of the franchise’s biggest failures.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
wegotthiscovered.com
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ proves that even at the world’s end, M. Night Shyamalan is capable of disappointing
In M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, we first meet nine year-old Wen (played with an adult insouciance by Kristen Cui in her first film) collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. Shyamalan clearly wants these grasshoppers to serve as a central metaphor for the action to come as Wen and her fathers Eric and Andrew (capably played by Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge) are kept captive in the titular cabin by four doomsday cultists who have apparently been led to the family by a vision.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
wegotthiscovered.com
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
wegotthiscovered.com
Inspired fan-casting offers the perfect way to get Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck back in James Gunn’s DCU
For better or for worse, a whole new chapter of the DCU will be getting underway in 2025 when James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ‘Gods and Monsters’ arc kicks off. Of course, the path that lead to this moment wasn’t without its collateral damage, with Henry Cavill being infamously ousted from his role as Superman mere months after teasing a return to the character in Black Adam’s post-credits scene. The titular hero of that film, played by Dwayne Johnson, was also given the boot.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds sends a warning to Hugh Jackman with jacked ‘Deadpool 3’ training image
Having recently wrapped up his run on Broadway in The Music Man, Hugh Jackman admitted he needed six months to get back into superhero shape ahead of his hotly-anticipated return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3. Given that he was shredded to borderline insane levels towards...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ironheart’ star Dominique Thorne fuels the rumor mill for a ‘Black Panther’ star to appear in the show
Dominique Thorne made her debut as Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Thorne sounds keen to return the favor to have a major character appear in her Disney Plus series. Riri Williams is only a fairly recent addition to the comics canon, but saw her cinematic debut barely a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient
Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.
wegotthiscovered.com
Incredibly, James Gunn is asked with the utmost seriousness how he knows a ‘Superman: Legacy’ rumor isn’t true
This might be stating the obvious, but it’s worth repeating that not only is James Gunn the co-CEO of DC Studios in charge of the franchise’s entire creative direction for the foreseeable future, but he’s also writing the screenplay for Superman: Legacy. Not only that, but the...
wegotthiscovered.com
4 ‘Black Panther’ characters who could make a shock return in ‘Ironheart’
Riri Williams made her grand entrance into the MCU when she debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although not entirely unanimous, her tenacious attitude and ingenious talents had fans eager to at least learn more about her when the spin-off Disney Plus series Ironheart finally hits our home screens. The...
Comments / 0