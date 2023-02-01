Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
Detroit Pistons snag Elite PG in 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The hope was that after landing Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons would take a step forward during the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, Cade Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury, and the Pistons (14-39) are currently tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. The dream scenario is that Detroit wins the Draft Lottery so they can select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick, but in the latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft put out by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Pistons did not get that lucky.
Detroit Sports Nation
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Outplayed by Phoenix Suns 116-100 in Back-to-Back Game
A shorthanded Western Conference contender, the Phoenix Suns, dominated the Detroit Pistons with big nights from Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges. Detroit, who came off a win against the Charlotte Hornets, lacked the energy and execution necessary to compete against the Suns. The pick-and-roll play of Ayton and Chris Paul was too much for the Pistons to handle, leading to easy buckets at the rim.
Is The NFC North Championship The Floor For The Detroit Lions?
The Destiny of the Detroit Lions: Can They Control Their Fate in the Upcoming Season?. Please watch the video above. The NFC North Championship: Just the Beginning for the Lions. Eric Vincent: Let me ask you a question real quick. AJ Reilly: Yeah. Eric Vincent: Kind of piggybacking off of...
Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions
In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.
Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
Dre’ Bly takes to Twitter after being hired by Detroit Lions
Within the past hour or so, news broke that Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has hired former Detroit cornerback Dre' Bly to join his staff. Bly, who played in the Motor City for four seasons, will be taking over as the team's cornerbacks coach in 2023. Following the news breaking, Bly took to Twitter to react to being hired by his former team for the upcoming season.
Detroit Lions: Predicting DJ Chark’s next contract
Following the 2021 season, it was clear that the Detroit Lions needed to add a playmaker to their wide receiver group. Despite an extremely impressive rookie performance by WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team was looking for a player who could stretch the field for QB Jared Goff and take their offense to the next level. During the free agency period, the Lions signed a talented, but often injured receiver, DJ Chark, to a one-year, $10 million “prove-it” deal. Although Chark initially struggled with injuries and had a slow start, he eventually became a standout player for the Lions' offense in 2022. Now, the question is, will he be back with the team in 2023?
FanGraphs projects 2023 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Lineup
Don't look now, but we are less than two weeks away from some Detroit Tigers players reporting to Lakeland, Florida for Spring Training. After a disastrous 2022 season, Detroit will look to take a step forward in 2023, and it will all start on Opening Day, which will take place on March 30 with a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. FanGraphs has released their Opening Day starting lineup for the Tigers, and a VERY familiar face is not included.
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne
According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
NHL announces host for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
For the ninth time in their storied history, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be hosting an NHL All-Star Game. On Saturday, the NHL announced that Toronto will host the 2024 All-Star Game. It is the first time Toronto will host the game since 2000. The announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman prior to today's 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Florida.
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Edge Out Charlotte Hornets 118-112 in Thrilling Game
The Detroit Pistons had a rollercoaster of a game against the Charlotte Hornets, with both teams exchanging blows and fighting for the lead throughout the match. However, the Pistons managed to pull through, thanks to the heroics of Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey. The two players stepped up when it mattered most and secured the win for the Pistons, with a final score of 118-112. In this article, we'll delve into the game, analyzing the stats, key moments, and standout players, giving an in-depth look at what went down in Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Calvin Johnson’s Unjust Treatment By The Detroit Lions
Note: This show is produced for visual effect and designed to be seen and heard. It is mostly conversational in nature. If you are able, we strongly encourage you to watch the video or download the Podcast, which includes emotion and emphasis that's not on the page. Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding video or podcast before quoting in print or commenting about errors.
Pistons Look to Keep Winning Streak Alive Against Phoenix Suns | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Pistons look to extend their winning streak as they face the Phoenix Suns in Detroit on Saturday night. Despite committing 23 turnovers leading to 30 points for the Charlotte Hornets in their last game, the Pistons managed to pull off a 118-112 victory at home. Suns vs. Pistons...
Pro Football Focus reveals free agent Detroit Lions should pursue
The Detroit Lions will be looking to improve their secondary before the 2023 season begins, and you can bet they will add a couple of cornerbacks between free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus recently published an article where they look at one defensive player that each NFL team should consider in free agency. For Detroit, cornerback Cameron Sutton is suggested as a good fit.
Chiefs and Eagles decide on Super Bowl LVII jerseys
We are just over a week away from the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl by kicking a late field goal to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, while the Eagles earned their Super Bowl berth by destroying the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. According to Adam Schefter, the Super Bowl LVII jerseys have been decided upon and the Chiefs will wear their white jerseys, while the Eagles will wear their green jerseys.
