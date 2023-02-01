Read full article on original website
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit.
BREAKING: Eggs Under $3 at Western New York Grocery Store
True story. Eggs are under 3 bucks at all of the chain's stores in Western New York!
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on?
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person?
Several Festivals Kick Off This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and this weekend is a perfect opportunity to hit the slopes, go ice skating, and hitting up some of your favorite annual festivals.
Crazy Thundersnow Took Place This Week In New York State
There was thundersnow in New York State, during the intense snowfall that took place this week.
New Yorkers Getting Amazon Gift Cards Delivered
Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as we get anxious for spring to arrive and deal with the bitter cold, perhaps a little retail therapy is in your future? Nothing helps brighten the day like a little shopping and it is even better when you get those things for free!
New Yorkers Waiting For Million Dollar Record Breaking Payday
Tonight someone in New York has a chance to become one of the richest people in the state.
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State
The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State
A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State
Here are the 7 poorest cities in New York.
A School District In NY Posted Racist Snowman On Facebook
A school district here in New York has come under fire for a "racist" snowman it posted to its Facebook page.
Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York
Someone in New York woke up this morning a lot richer than when they went to bed last night.
A Ban On ATM Fees In New York State?
The next time you are at an ATM machine there are some things that you need to keep in mind before you make that withdrawal. As if we don't have enough to worry about when it comes to finance and identity theft, now there is something else that comes our way.
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
There's now a lake effect snow warning for certain counties in New York state, which was just issued by the National Weather Service.
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend NY Taxpayers' Money Next Year
Here's a portion of how Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to spend New York taxpayer's money.
Buffalo Bills Have a Brand New Coach on Staff
The Buffalo Bills have hired a brand new coach for their staff.
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players
Six Buffalo Bills players get huge recognition from NFL players.
