Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
Related
1 person killed in crash in East Brookfield, police say
One person was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal crash in East Brookfield
EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - East Brookfield police are investigating a fatal crash overnight. Officers responding to a reported one-vehicle crash on Podunk Road shut the road down while the investigation was conducted. Power was lost in the 500 area for several hours, police said. The victim’s name has not...
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
communityadvocate.com
Allan J. Putelis Jr., 37, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Allan J. Putelis, Jr., 37, died suddenly on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He is survived by his daughter, Kailiegh A. Putelis of Sutton; his fiancée, Nicole L. Fornal of Quinebaug, CT, and her children; the mother of his daughter, Lindsey A. Cellucci of Sutton; his parents, Allan J. and Heide A. (Labonte) Putelis Sr. of Shrewsbury; his brother, Jason A. Putelis and his wife Brooke of Auburn; a nephew and a niece, Jack Putelis and Brynn Putelis, both of Auburn; uncles and aunts, Randy Putelis of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Paul Labonte and his wife Marion of Tucson, AZ, and Betty Messina and her husband George of San Francisco, CA; and several cousins.
Charles Brant, of Boylston, sentenced in crash that killed Grafton man Edward Geddis
The sister-in-law of a Grafton man who was hit and killed when crossing Boylston Street in a wheelchair in Worcester in February 2022 told the Boylston man pleading guilty to the hit and run that she hopes the man turns his life around. “There is hope,” she told the Bolyston...
thisweekinworcester.com
DUI Checkpoint this Weekend In Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY - The Massachusetts State Police have announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Worcester County this weekend. The checkpoint will take place from Friday evening, Feb. 3 into Saturday morning, Feb.4 . It's the fifth weekend in a row that MSP is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Worcester County.
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
thisweekinworcester.com
Three Men Arrested on Several Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - A search warrant led to the arrest of three men in Worcester on Thursday on drug charges. Police were conducting surveillance of a Hooper Street apartment which they had a search warrant for, when they observed Jerry Osires-Munoz, 29, of Worcester, enter the passenger side of a Chevy Trax operated by Barry MacLean, 48 , of Worcester. Police tracked the vehicle to Lincoln Plaza, where they saw what they believed was a drug transaction with a third man, Robert Mele, 44, of Worcester.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Jan. 22-29
A house in Worcester that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $353,783, $223 per square foot.
Police: Man arrested, caught carrying machine gun following shots fired incident in Worcester
The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
communityadvocate.com
Laurie Shannon-Peaslee, 63, of Westborough
– In Loving Memory with teary eyes and broken hearts, we sadly announce that Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63, of Westborough, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023, at Umass Medical Center, as a result of complications during her courageous fight with cancer. She was surrounded in her last minutes by her adoring husband of 23+ years, William A. Peaslee (former longtime resident of Hopkinton), her loving parents, Robert and Lois (DeSantis) Shannon of Milford; her sister-in-law, Beverly Mulkey of Northborough, and close friends, Kim Knox and Rick Souza of Milford.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich, Rowley police among departments that responded to Groveland “swatting”
GROVELAND 一 A hoax call about a violent incident that led to a large police response is now being investigated as a “swatting” incident. Police from Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Haverhill were among those who responded to the initial call Wednesday, February 1. Groveland Chief Jeffrey Gillen...
communityadvocate.com
Lawrence M. LaChance, 66, of Grafton
– Lawrence “Larry” M. LaChance, 66, of Grafton, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the comfort of his home. Larry is survived by his loving wife of forty-three years, Sandra J. (Bonin) LaChance; their daughter, Melissa R. Aiksnoras and her husband James, and their children, Ava and Austin; a brother, Michael LaChance of Auburn; a sister Patricia Boucher of Worcester; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother and a sister, Kenneth LaChance, and Donna LaChance.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough resident, athletic trainer charged for alleged assault
NORTHBOROUGH – A Northborough resident faces charges after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with youth athletes while he was the athletic trainer at Lowell High School. Damon Amato, 32, has been arraigned on three counts of indecent assault and battery on persons over the age of 14. According to...
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough residents without power following wind, cold
SOUTHBOROUGH – Residents along Pine Hill Road in Southborough are without power this morning. According to National Grid’s outage map, the outage is affecting 155 customers stretching along Pine Hill Road from Parmenter Road to just past Clemmons Street. The Southborough Fire Department first cautioned about the outage...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy arraignment date set on charges of killing 3 children
A court date is now set for Lindsay Clancy, 32, as she continues to recover in a Boston hospital after an alleged suicide attempt on the night of the killings of her three young children, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following...
country1025.com
Where To Find The Most Fabulous Espresso Martinis In Boston
Dang, I wish I could have been the one doing the research on this topic. I do enjoy a good espresso martini. But honestly, finding a really good one is tough. So many bars and restaurants subsitute the main ingredient. Yup. Did you know many establishments use espresso flavored liqueur (which is used anyone) but they also use it in place of the real deal? Make sure you ask if it’s made with real espresso when ordering. I always do.
thisweekinworcester.com
Leominster Man Sentenced For Illegal Reentry
WORCESTER - A Leominster man from Mexico was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for illegally reentering the United States after being removed. Eduardo Alvarez, 32, was sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal reentry after deportation and forcibly assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer.
Early morning fire damages home, destroys garage in Ware
Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a garage and damaged a home at 26 Smith Ave. in Ware early Thursday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 2:15 a.m. and the first arriving firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames which were lapping at the side of the single-family home, Acting Fire Chief James Martinez said.
Comments / 0