DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall
2023-02-04@8:20pm–#Trumbull CT– Report of a male teen stabbed at the mall formerly known as Westfield at 5066 Main Street near China Max in the food court.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Homicide Investigation Shuts Down Route 7
Norwalk, CT (February 4, 2023): On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Troopers assigned to Troop G in Bridgeport responded to a report of one car motor vehicle accident, on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2, in the City of Norwalk. Upon arrival Troopers located...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Culinary Mishap, No Fire
2023-02-04@1:40am–#Bridgeport CT– It was food burning on the stove, no fire in the apartments at 1575 Boston Avenue. You can go back to sleep. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
News 12
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Apartment Fire
2023-02-04@2:55pm–#Norwalk News: Firefighters on scene of an apartment on North Water Street.
wiltonbulletin.com
Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said
NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Eyewitness News
Homicide on Route 7 northbound in Norwalk
NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Troopers in Bridgeport responded to reports of what appeared to be a one car motor vehicle accident. Police say that the incident occurred early morning at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 4. on Route 7 northbound near Exit 2. When they arrived on scene, the...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Porch Fire
2023-02-03@7:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters quickly extinguish a porch fire in the 300 block of Pearl Street. The fire did not extend anywhere else to the building. If It did, our sponsor would make it Like It Never Even Happened!. By Stephen Krauchick.
Suspect Killed, Clerk Shot, In East Hartford Store Robbery, Police Say
An alleged suspect was shot and killed while struggling with an employee, who was also shot, during an attempted robbery at a Connecticut store. The incident took place in East Hartford around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Humble & Paid Company at 1285 Main St. According to...
NBC Connecticut
Homicide Investigation Closes Part of Route 7 North, I-95 North and I-95 South in Norwalk
A homicide investigation has closed Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in the driver's...
Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say
A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
Suspected cab riding robber busted
Southington man suspected of being Connecticut’s taxi-cab riding robber has been arrested after police say he held up a gas station, but got only $20.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Car Hits Transfer Station Gates
2023-02-04@6:44pm–#Trumbull CT– Firefighters responded to a single car crash into a “solid structure” on Trefoil Drive. Firefighters reported that there is damage to the transfer station’s gates.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead. Updated: 1 hour ago. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on 1285...
News 12
Police: Second arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel
Police arrested a 24-year-old woman in the theft of a hairless cat and designer bags from a Shelton hotel totaling over $8,000, investigators say. Toni Douglas-Alves of Bridgeport was charged her with burglary, larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit larceny. Toni Douglas-Alves of Bridgeport was charged her...
2 Charged In Theft Of Hairless Cat, High-End Goods In Fairfield County Hotel Burglary
A man and woman have been charged in connection with the theft of a hairless cat named Princess and high-end goods at a Fairfield County hotel.The burglary took place in Shelton on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Old Stratford Road.During the burglary, Princess was taken along wit…
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2023-02-03@8:543pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to free the driver from a car hanging from a guardrail just over the Yellow Mill Bridge closer to Connecticut Avenue side.
Eyewitness News
A man attempted to run off with a cash register from the Courtyard Marriot
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A man tried to steal a cash register while the front desk clerk ate her dinner in the back room. Police were dispatched to the Courtyard Marriot hotel on Whalley Avenue at approximately 1:34 A.M. The suspect was identified as Anthony Hill from New Haven.
fox5ny.com
Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park
CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam Rivera. She's charged with risk of injury to a minor,...
