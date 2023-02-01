ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Norwalk News: Homicide Investigation Shuts Down Route 7

Norwalk, CT (February 4, 2023): On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Troopers assigned to Troop G in Bridgeport responded to a report of one car motor vehicle accident, on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2, in the City of Norwalk. Upon arrival Troopers located...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Culinary Mishap, No Fire

2023-02-04@1:40am–#Bridgeport CT– It was food burning on the stove, no fire in the apartments at 1575 Boston Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Apartment Fire

2023-02-04@2:55pm–#Norwalk News: Firefighters on scene of an apartment on North Water Street.
NORWALK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said

NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Homicide on Route 7 northbound in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Troopers in Bridgeport responded to reports of what appeared to be a one car motor vehicle accident. Police say that the incident occurred early morning at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 4. on Route 7 northbound near Exit 2. When they arrived on scene, the...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Porch Fire

2023-02-03@7:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters quickly extinguish a porch fire in the 300 block of Pearl Street. The fire did not extend anywhere else to the building.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say

A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Car Hits Transfer Station Gates

2023-02-04@6:44pm–#Trumbull CT– Firefighters responded to a single car crash into a “solid structure” on Trefoil Drive. Firefighters reported that there is damage to the transfer station’s gates.
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash

2023-02-03@8:543pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to free the driver from a car hanging from a guardrail just over the Yellow Mill Bridge closer to Connecticut Avenue side.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
fox5ny.com

Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park

CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam Rivera. She's charged with risk of injury to a minor,...
STAMFORD, CT

