Pedro Moreno hung out so often at the old Conca D’Oro pizzeria in Sag Harbor that after a while he just blended into the background, and you didn’t notice him... more. As temperatures dip into the single digits tonight and tomorrow, warming centers will be available for the public. The John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor will be open today until 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Montauk Library will be open until 8 p.m. tonight, and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In anticipation of the weather, the Southampton Town Police Department reached out to the known unhoused population and distributed some jackets to them, according to Ryan Murphy, town code compliance and emergency management administrator. “On the emergency management side, we ... by Staff Writer.

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO