Bristol, RI

Car slams into Bristol home

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in Bristol.

First responders were called to the scene around 8 a.m. after a car crashed into the front of a home on Sherry Avenue.

Both the car and the home suffered damage but a construction crew was able to stabilize the residence, according to police. The car has since been removed and the structure of the house was deemed safe.

An initial investigation determined that the driver, who is a juvenile, was turning a curve when they lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions.

