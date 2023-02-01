Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSarasota, FL
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?
TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
Sarasota's Circus Ring of Fame to welcome new class of inductees
SARASOTA, Fla. — A new class of honorees is set to be inducted into The Circus Ring of Fame, a unique honor awarded to only the most influential performers. The ring of fame was established in 1988 in Sarasota's Saint Armands Circle to celebrate individuals who have attained some of the highest achievements in circus performance, arts and culture. More than 150 performers from around the world have been inducted so far.
Bay News 9
A show of strength for a Lakeland community, decades old cold case solved and heart health importance during black history month
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Showers and thunderstorms will move in for Friday along a cold front. While it will not be a complete washout, it will be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy. Winds will also pick up behind the...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
thatssotampa.com
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa
Tampa’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival returns on February 18 at Curtis Hixon Park. This festival is back for its 9th year and will be a jubilant celebration of southern food and spirits including 60+ beers, 40+ bourbons and lots of BBQ. The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of “beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’”, according to the organizers. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.
St. Pete honors Black History Month by raising flag outside city hall
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — February is Black History Month, and the city of St. Pete honored the occasion with a special flag-raising ceremony outside city hall. Mayor Ken Welch, St. Pete's first Black mayor, gathered with community leaders on Wednesday to speak on the importance of celebrating Black History as well as the work that still needs to be done.
Black-owned businesses around Tampa Bay to support this month
And what better way to uplift the Black community than by taking advantage of the incredible food, clothes, and health and beauty services that Black business owners are providing right here in our backyard?
Tampa micro-school takes unique approach to teaching Black history
TAMPA, Fla. — A micro-school in Tampa is taking learning to a new level by looking back at what's sometimes overlooked. Pictures of Black excellence line the walls at Manifestations School for Innovation and Learning. They say it's a way to inspire students. "If he can invent things, then...
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo case: Confessed killer to learn his fate 2 decades after Seminole Heights double murder
TAMPA, Fla. - For nearly 20 years the families and friends of murder victims Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz have begged for justice, and it looks like their wait may soon be over as confessed killer Steven Lorenzo heads back to a Tampa courtroom to learn his fate. After years...
Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
How Black Union soldiers freed enslaved African Americans in Tampa
The story of how 36 Black Union soldiers freed Tampa’s enslaved black population on May 6, 1864. The enslaved Black people had never seen Black soldiers with guns.
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
Chef Melissa 'Melly' Gardner previews Coasis, her new Seminole Heights bar and restaurant
It's opening out of the former London Heights British Pub space later this month.
What was streaking across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday?
Did you see a string of lights streak across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday evening?
In Lakeland and beyond, work remains between police and people of color
State investigators are looking into the actions of four members of the Lakeland Police Department in a case that highlights some tension between Black people and police who are supposed to serve them.
Bay News 9
Ministries offer food and help in Lakeland community shaken by drive-by shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. — Three days after gunshots rang out on North Iowa Avenue, a very different scene unfolded just blocks away on North Vermont Avenue. Ministries from around Polk County set up in a lot and handed out food and drinks, with officials saying their goal was to let neighbors know they're not alone.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Artist uses paintings to connect the community as Don CeSar celebrates 95 years
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Beyond the Gatsby-themed outfits and the fanfare in celebration of Don CeSar’s 95th anniversary are a series of paintings. They are canvases that mixed media artist Bianca Burrows spent hours working on for the occasion. “I've been interviewing some staff that has been...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1