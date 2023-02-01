ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?

TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota's Circus Ring of Fame to welcome new class of inductees

SARASOTA, Fla. — A new class of honorees is set to be inducted into The Circus Ring of Fame, a unique honor awarded to only the most influential performers. The ring of fame was established in 1988 in Sarasota's Saint Armands Circle to celebrate individuals who have attained some of the highest achievements in circus performance, arts and culture. More than 150 performers from around the world have been inducted so far.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thatssotampa.com

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa

Tampa’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival returns on February 18 at Curtis Hixon Park. This festival is back for its 9th year and will be a jubilant celebration of southern food and spirits including 60+ beers, 40+ bourbons and lots of BBQ. The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of “beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’”, according to the organizers. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.
TAMPA, FL
Enigma In Black

Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
SARASOTA, FL
