ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City Area: Wear Red for American Heart Month and Win

We've teamed up with our good friends at AtlantiCare to celebrate American Hearth Health Month!. American Hearth Health Month aims to spread awareness of heart disease, the number one killer in our country. According to AtlantiCare, heart disease "remains the leading cause of death for men and women nationwide, and in New Jersey, 80 percent of cases are preventable when you know and control your risk factors."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Man Pleads Guilty to Starting Fatal Fire in Pemberton, NJ

Authorities in Burlington County say a 23-year-old man from Burlington Township has admitted to starting a fire in an apartment in Pemberton last year that killed a person. Under an agreement, Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 22-year sentence in state prison, of which 85 percent must be served before he becomes eligible for parole.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy