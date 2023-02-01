Read full article on original website
Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing
A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, Jan 27 displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food and basic necessities. A...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Can We Fix The Pot Holes On Jimmie Leeds Road In Galloway, NJ?
Seriously though, nobody likes to travel down a road having to swerve left and right like you're trying to avoid hitting an animal just because you're trying to protect your tires. I'm talking about all of the awful roads here in South Jersey. If you're offended by that, then, chances...
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
Atlantic City Area: Wear Red for American Heart Month and Win
We've teamed up with our good friends at AtlantiCare to celebrate American Hearth Health Month!. American Hearth Health Month aims to spread awareness of heart disease, the number one killer in our country. According to AtlantiCare, heart disease "remains the leading cause of death for men and women nationwide, and in New Jersey, 80 percent of cases are preventable when you know and control your risk factors."
Delicious New Candy Inspired Hot Chocolate Flights in Toms River, NJ
It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.
Philadelphia Eagles Logo Sand Sculpture In Cape May, NJ
The photo of a beautiful sand art sculpture was taken by John Cooke, who is the General Manager of The Sea Crest Inn in Cape May, New Jersey. The sand sculpture was created by a talented artist by the name of Brendan Schaffer. The attention to detail is fabulous. If...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
Get a Sneak Peek at the Ocean City, NJ Summer Concert Series
Here is some news that might drag you out of your winter dull drums. Ocean City Music Pier has announced the first of its shows for the 2023 Summer Concert Series. I can't be the only one who's looking forward to Summer 2019's awesome lineup of shows, festivals, events, and concerts in the South Jersey area.
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will
Two people are facing charges after police in Atlantic City say they held a woman against her will after an argument. The incident happened around 12:30 Monday afternoon, January 30th, in the first block of North Missouri Avenue. According to the Atlantic City Police Department,. police communications received a 911...
Yardley, PA Distillery Making Green Vodka for Philadelphia Eagles Trip to the Super Bowl
The entire area is going GREEN in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles upcoming trip to the Super Bowl, including Yardley Distillery. Introducing Bleed Green Vodka. Isn't it fun? It's a limited edition vodka that's available now. I love the bottle. It's perfect for your Super Bowl party with your friends.
19-year-old Arrested in Connection to January Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say a man wanted in connection to a shooting in the city last month is now off of the streets. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of January 13th in the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue. At the scene, officers located a 20-year-old man...
Houlihan’s Cherry Hill, NJ, Location Closes With No Notice
Houlihan's restaurant in Cherry Hill has reportedly closed its doors for good. The restaurant appears to have closed with no notice. According to MarltonPike.com, Houlihan's employees were reportedly given the bad news on Sunday. Soon after, a sign was placed on the front door alerting diners to the sudden development.
Man Pleads Guilty to Starting Fatal Fire in Pemberton, NJ
Authorities in Burlington County say a 23-year-old man from Burlington Township has admitted to starting a fire in an apartment in Pemberton last year that killed a person. Under an agreement, Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 22-year sentence in state prison, of which 85 percent must be served before he becomes eligible for parole.
Rising Superstar Jimmie Allen Coming to the Wildwood Beach
Jimmie Allen has had a busy few years! He's on tour with Carrie Underwood. He's also popped up in virtually every country music TV special, musical event and more. Now we know, he's coming to the beach in Wildwood this summer as part of the Barefoot Country Music Fest!. It'll...
“Hurts So Good!” You Can Now Buy This Jalen Hurts-“Flavored” Coffee Blend
Alexa, play John Mellencamp - "Hurts so good." How would you like to wake up sipping on a hot, robust cup of... Jalen Hurts?. Yeah, Philadelphia Eagles' star quarterback Jalen Hurts is a limited-edition coffee flavor now! And he sounds delicious. ReAnimator Coffee Roaster, a specialty coffee roaster in Philadelphia...
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
